Super Rugby power rankings: Playoff race heats up after Chiefs shocker

The defending champion Crusaders showed their class in keeping the Blues try-less in Christchurch.

Analysis: The Reds lit the match with an almighty upset of the Chiefs, and all of a sudden Super Rugby Pacific feels like it’s heating up.

There’s certainly plenty of intrigue as teams charge into the final three weeks of the regular season, jostling for playoff positions.

Outside it being safe to say Moana Pasifika can forget about playing sudden-death rugby, nothing else is locked in.

There’s two distinct battles going on, too. Five teams – Chiefs, Brumbies, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Blues – scrapping for the top four, and six teams fighting for positions 6-8.

Here are this week’s power rankings, in which staff ignore the official ladder and rank the 12 teams.

1. CHIEFS (10-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

It’s over. Bury the talk of an undefeated season.

And that’s not a bad thing for the Chiefs, who sure got a reality check from the Reds on a night they were guilty of being far too lateral on attack.

Still five points clear atop the log, expect them to come out at home eager to rock the third-placed Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku scores against the Blues in Christchurch last weekend.

2. CRUSADERS (8-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

When winter is coming, the Crusaders are coming.

Bossed the Blues at home, where the red and blacks have won all 27 playoff games since the competition’s inception in 1996.

That said, their attack still lacks polish, something they’ll look to address against Moana Pasifika (away), Waratahs (home) and the Hurricanes (away) to finish the regular season.

3. HURRICANES (8-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Forget their demolition job of lowly Moana Pasifika – it’s about to get real for the Hurricanes.

Third on the standings with three matches to go, they’ll be doing beyond well to remain there with the Chiefs (away), Blues (away) and Crusaders (home) to finish.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images The Brumbies are on the box seat to nab a top-two finish before the playoffs.

4. BRUMBIES (9-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

Bagged the all-important bonus point win against the Highlanders to ensure they remain in control of their own destiny in pursuit of a top-two finish.

However, there should be concern regarding how the lowly Highlanders rolled over the advantage line with such ease in Canberra.

As for wing Corey Toole, his acceleration and top-end speed is something else. There is nobody faster in Super Rugby.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Beauden Barrett and the Blues are running out of time to find their mojo.

5. BLUES (7-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

Outside the top-four and looking in after their dud against the Crusaders, it’s got worse for the Blues in the form of skipper Dalton Papalii’s three-match suspension.

Head coach Leon MacDonald sure has got his hands full getting his side playing at a level needed to ensure they’re competitive come the playoffs.

Perhaps addressing their kick-happy strategy is a good place to start.

Andy Jackson/Getty Images The Reds celebrate after beating the Chiefs in New Plymouth last week.

6. REDS (5-6) PREVIOUS WEEK: 9

As brilliantly as the Crusaders and Blues defended during round 13, the Reds’ defensive effort against the previously unbeaten Chiefs was even better.

Having analysed the Crusaders’ defensive effort against the Chiefs in last year’s semifinal, they rolled up their sleeves and tackled themselves to a stand still, making a whopping 220 (91%) tackles en route to a famous victory.

Let’s see if they can back it up against the Blues in Brisbane.

7. WARATAHS (5-6) PREVIOUS RANK: 7

Make that three straight wins for the Waratahs, who appear to be building nicely ahead of a playoff push.

How they approach next week’s clash with the Crusaders in Christchurch, a game sandwiched between home games against the Drua and Moana Pasifika, will be of interest.

8. FORCE (4-7) PREVIOUS RANK: 10

They’d be in the playoffs if the regular season ended today, after bouncing back from a rotter against the Crusaders to beat the Drua.

But they’ll need to keep winning if they’re to remain in the playoff picture in three weeks, starting against the Brumbies at home on Saturday night.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Fijian Drua continue to struggle away from home.

9. FIJIAN DRUA (4-7) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

Scorching at home, but lame ducks on the road – the frustration must be real for Fijian Drua fans after watching their side get done by the Force in Perth a week after rolling the Hurricanes.

The good news is the Drua play two of their last three games on Fiji soil. They might need to win both – against Moana Pasifika and the Reds – if they’re to make the playoffs.

10. REBELS (3-8) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

This would be a really handy team if games were no longer than 50 minutes.

The Waratahs were the latest team to burn them in the final half hour, scoring 17 straight points to walk away with a 38-20 win in Sydney.

The Highlanders will fancy their chances against this mob in Dunedin on Saturday.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Highlanders wing Jona Nareki boosted his side’s attack against the Brumbies in Canberra last weekend.

11. HIGHLANDERS (3-8) PREVIOUS RANK: 11

It’s no coincidence the Highlanders’ best attacking performance of the year came on the same day x-factor wing Jona Nareki finally started.

The problem was they leaked 48 points and were well beaten by the Brumbies. Only the Drua, Rebels and Moana Pasifika have conceded more than the 54 tries the Highlanders have given up this year.

12. MOANA PASIFIKA (0-11) PREVIOUS RANK: 12

Yikes! It always felt like it could get ugly after resting a stack of players on the back of their heartbreaking defeat against the Blues, but their 71-22 pasting at the hands of the Hurricanes was beyond foul.

Flush it. They’ve got no choice. Not with a re-charged group set to host the Crusaders on Friday night.