Super Rugby Pacific: Blues captain Dalton Papali'i banned for three weeks

The defending champion Crusaders showed their class in keeping the Blues try-less in Christchurch.

Blues captain Dalton Papali’i has been suspended for three weeks for his high tackle on Crusaders Richie Mo’unga.

The Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee reviewed the red card for openside flanker Papali'i after he was sent from the field for the tackle on first five-eighth Mo’unga during the Super Rugby Pacific match in Christchurch last Saturday night.

Papali’i will be banned up to, and including, June 2, which means he will be forced to miss the Blues’ remaining round-robin games against the Reds, Hurricanes and Highlanders.

The incident unfolded in the 43rd minute when Papali’i rushed out of the defensive line and attempted to smother his All Blacks team-mate with a big hit. Mo’unga collected his opponent’s shoulder to the head, but was not injured.

Papali’i’s sloppy technique proved costly for the Blues, as they slumped to a 15-3 defeat at Orangetheory Stadium. He was initially yellow carded, which was upgraded to red during the match.

When he left the field, Papali’i apologised to Mo’unga.

After the match Mou’unga said he wasn’t bitter about what unfolded: "Oh yeah, we're good mates, even when it happened,’’ Mo’unga said.

“That's footy, nothing personal. Just went a bit high."

Joe Allison/Getty Images Blues captain Dalton Papali'i was sent off during the game against the Crusaders last weekend.

The Blues currently sit fifth on the competition log, behind the Chiefs, Brumbies, Hurricanes and Crusaders.

Papali’i was judged to have contravened Law 9.13: A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Michael Heron KC (Chairman), Stefan Terblanche and John Langford assessed the case.

In his finding, chair Heron said the committee had conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Dalton Papalii of the Blues will miss the rest of the Blues’ regular season games.

"With respect to sanction, the Foul Play Review Committee held the act of foul play was reckless, with direct head contact and no significant mitigating factors present,’’ Heron said.

“The FPRC found the incident was dangerous and after considering the relevant factors decided the foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks.

“Taking into account mitigating factors, including the player's exemplary record and guilty plea, the judicial committee reduced the suspension by three weeks."