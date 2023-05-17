Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for round 13

The defending champion Crusaders showed their class in keeping the Blues try-less in Christchurch.

The playoff race sure is heating up ahead of the final few weeks of the regular season.

There are two distinct races going on, with five teams scrapping for the top-four and a home quarterfinal, and six others scrapping for the other three available playoff spots.

It’s safe to say there’s no bigger match this week than the Saturday night clash between the pace-setting Chiefs and third-placed Hurricanes in Hamilton.

Can the Chiefs get back on track after their shocker against the Reds last week? Or will the Hurricanes, who face the Blues and Crusaders the next fortnight, deal another blow to their quest to nab the No 1 seed?

Elsewhere, the Crusaders face Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Friday night, the Blues visit the high-flying Reds in Brisbane the same evening, while the struggling Highlanders are in must-win mode against the Rebels in Dunedin on Saturday.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jack Goodhue runs into a tackle from Damian McKenzie.

Moana Pasifika v Crusaders

Friday, 7.05pm, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Forget last weekend’s rotter against the Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika have re-charged their batteries for Friday night’s rematch with the Crusaders.

Having given the Crusaders a fright in Christchurch last month, coach Aaron Mauger was clearly targetting their scalp this week when he opted to sit a host of his best players last week.

But the heavy artillery is back this week, including centre Levi Aumua, who the Crusaders are understood to be interested in recruiting for next season.

Aumua scored two tries against the Crusaders and was a nightmare for the red and blacks with his power running game in Christchurch, as was wing Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Blockbusting Moana Pasifika centre Levi Aumua in action against the Crusaders.

Perhaps to the delight of the Crusaders, the latter, who played for the Crusaders a few years ago, is on the bench to start Friday’s match.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Tima Fainga’anuku, Fine Inisi, Levi Aumua, Neria Fomai, Christian Lealiifano, Ere Enari, Solomone Funaki (capt), Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Faiilagi, Mike McKee, Michael Curry, Chris Apoua, Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Mahonri Ngakru, Jonah Mau’u, Jonathan Taumateine, Henry Taefu, Timoci Tavatavanawai.

All Blacks rest week and injuries have prompted Scott Robertson to make significant changes to his side for their round 13 clash against Moana Pasifika.

Richie Mo’unga, David Havili, Braydon Ennor and Leicester Fainga’anuku have all been given the week off, leaving Scott Barrett as the lone All Black still needing to sit out a match before the playoffs in the lineup.

Barrett will sit out against the Waratahs at home next week, when Sam Whitelock is expected back, while fullback Will Jordan and centre Jack Goodhue will start at Mt Smart this week.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders fullback Will Jordan will start a third straight game this week.

Jordan and Goodhue weren’t on last year’s northern tour due to injury, and both have had light workloads this year.

The Crusaders are light at prop with Joe Moody (ankle) and Oli Jager (leg gash) out, meaning Kershawl Sykes-Martin will start at loosehead prop, while lock Quinten Strange (hand) is also unavailable this week.

Named on the bench, rookie pivot Taha Kemara will make his second appearance of the season after breaking his hand on debut against the Drua in round March.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Jack Goodhue, Dallas McLeod, Macca Springer, Fergus Burke, Noah Hotham, Cullen Grace, Corey Kellow, Sione Havili Talitui, Zach Gallagher, Scott Barrett (capt), Tamaiti Williams, Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin. Reserves: Ioane Moananu, Andrew Turner, Seb Calder, Dominic Gardiner, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitch Drummond, Taha Kemara, Will Gualter.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Blues centre Rieko Ioane won't feature against the Reds in Brisbane on Friday night.

Blues v Reds

Friday, 9.35pm, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

The Blues are down five key All Blacks as they look to bounce back from their tryless Crusaders shocker against Brad Thorn’s men on Friday night.

Senior backs Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke and Fin Christie are all on designated All Blacks rest this week, as is prop Ofa Tuungafasi. When you throw in the three-week suspension for skipper and No 7 Dalton Papalii, and the broken arm suffered by lineout specialist Sam Darry in last Saturday’s 15-3 defeat to the Crusaders, that’s a chunk of top-end talent Leon MacDonald is having to make do without for bounceback week.

He still sends out a strongish lineup with internationals Beauden Barrett and Mark Telea spearheading the backline, test No 6 Akira Ioane finally returning to starting duty in a rejigged loose trio, Patrick Tuipulotu re-assuming the captaincy at lock and veteran All Black Nepo Laulala a chance to return from a long spell out with a calf injury off the bench (he is bracketed there alongside James Lay).

There are six changes to the starting XV as the 7-4 fifth-placed Blues search for the victory required to kick-start their challenge for a top-four finish, and a home quarterfinal.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Beauden Barrett has a chance to regain his form after a rough performance against the Crusaders last week.

Bryce Heem steps back into starting duty at centre alongside Harry Plummer, who must be fortunate to retain the No 12 jersey after another flat showing against the Crusaders (he ran for 9 metres on 1 carry). All Black, and returning NRL star, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns for the bench role.

AJ Lam replaces Clarke on the left wing, Sam Nock fills in for Christie at halfback, Akira Ioane slots in for Papalii, while Jordan Lay gets the nod at loosehead prop in Tuungafasi’s absence.

Cameron Suafoa replaces Darry in a second row that will have its challenges at lineout time.

“These next three games are crucial,” said MacDonald. “We’re sitting just outside the top four, so if we want to be playing at home in the playoffs we need to go on a little run of wins.”

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Bryce Heem, Harry Plummer, AJ Lam, Beauden Barrett, Sam Nock; Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Akira Ioane, Cameron Suafoa, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, Nepo Laulala/James Lay, James Tucker, Anton Segner, Taufa Funaki, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Flook, Taj Anna, Filipo Daugunu, Lawson Creighton, Tate McDermott (co-capt), Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright (co-capt), Angus Blyth, Connor Vest, Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, George Blake. Reserves: Matt Faessler, Dane Zander, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Harry Wilson, Louis Werchon, Tom Lynah, Mac Grealy.

Highlanders v Rebels

Saturday, 4.35pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Highlanders: TBC Thursday

Rebels: TBC Thursday

Chiefs v Hurricanes

Saturday, 7.05pm, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Chiefs: TBC Thursday