'Doesn't look great': Crusaders bracing for life without All Black Joe Moody

Crusaders prop Joe Moody left last weekend’s win against the Blues with an ankle injury.

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Moana Pasifika. Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland When: 7.05pm, Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Don’t put your coin on Crusaders prop Joe Moody playing again anytime soon.

The Crusaders are awaiting further scan results, but it’s feared Moody could join fellow All Blacks George Bower (knee) and Fletcher Newell (foot) on the sidelines for the rest of Super Rugby Pacific with the ankle injury he sustained playing against the Blues last weekend.

“Initially, it doesn’t look great. He’s not available this week, and we’ll see how long that injury is,” concerned head coach Scott Robertson said on Wednesday morning.

Having also lost Finlay Brewis (shoulder) for the rest of the season, the Crusaders’ front row stocks continue to take a battering at a time – the pointy end of the season – they rely on their dominant set piece more than ever to grind teams into the ground.

Tighthead prop Oli Jager will also miss Friday’s match with Moana Pasifika in Auckland, allowing the gash he suffered to his leg during last week’s win against the Blues to heal properly before the Crusaders host the Waratahs Saturday week.

It leaves Tamaiti Williams as the last man standing amongst the six fully contracted props in the 2023 squad, further putting the onus on him a week after he played almost the entire match against the Blues.

Bower won’t play rugby again this year, but Newell is expected to be available after the Rugby Championship wraps up at the end of July.

“We are [digging deep] in the front row side of it, but we've got some great young props, they're strong, they've got ready for this moment. Every time we've given someone an opportunity, they've stepped up,” Robertson said.

Tasman prop Kershawl Sykes-Martin will fill the void left by Moody in the No 1 jersey this week, while Englishman Andrew Turner, who debuted against the Force this month, and academy member Seb Calder will provide cover off the bench.

The Crusaders had feared lock Quinten Strange broke his hand against the Blues last week, but Robertson confirmed he would likely be available to face the Waratahs next week after dodging another serious injury.

Lock Sam Whitelock (Achilles) and flanker Ethan Blackadder (calf), who re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders through 2025 this week, are also set to face the Sydneysiders.

In addition to the injuries, Robertson is also juggling All Blacks rest protocols. He’s sat Richie Mo’unga, David Havili, Braydon Ennor and Leicester Fainga’anuku this week, but opted to wait another week before giving captain Scott Barrett his final breather of the campaign.

Robertson doesn’t need reminded the Crusaders were rocked by the Drua the last time he rested a host of players, or that Moana Pasifika gave them a fright in Christchurch last month.

“It was a tough game last time, they're so powerful and when they hold the ball they are tough to stop. So, we're going to make sure we're on and what we learnt from last time, and we're better this time."

Crusaders fans will on Friday get a second look at rookie pivot Taha Kemara, the highly touted playmaker who broke his hand making a tackle on debut against the Drua in round three.

Kemara will cover starter Fergus Burke, and is one of three players in action this week – wing Macca Springer and halfback Noah Hotham are the others – who will soon depart the team for the rest of the season due to New Zealand under-20s commitments.

“We wanted to give him two or three or four opportunities if we could through the season to set him up for that tournament [under-20s World Cup in South Africa] and the Crusaders next year,” Robertson said of Kemara.

“You only learn through playing, you can only do so much training, but to go to that next level and be under pressure and to perform. So he will get his opportunity before he gets away."

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Jack Goodhue, Dallas McLeod, Macca Springer, Fergus Burke, Noah Hotham, Cullen Grace, Corey Kellow, Sione Havili Talitui, Zach Gallagher, Scott Barrett (capt), Tamaiti Williams, Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin. Reserves: Ioane Moananu, Andrew Turner, Seb Calder, Dominic Gardiner, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitch Drummond, Taha Kemara, Will Gualter.