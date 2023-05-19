Super Rugby talking points: The All Blacks team sitting on the sidelines this weekend

Hurricanes captain and All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea has not been named to play the crucial fixture against the Chiefs for their Super Rugby Pacific match this weekend.

If Hollywood moguls invest big money in a project, they want movie stars on the set to fill the theatres and win awards.

The same principle applies to Super Rugby Pacific. It's the glamour boys, the All Blacks, who add lustre to the competition each weekend.

If they're on the paddock there's more incentive for fans to treat themselves by purchasing a ticket, or to spare a couple of hours in front of the TV. When the household names are absent, however, the interest wanes.

Spectators want to see the All Blacks involved because they are emotionally invested in the whole shebang. It means something, there's a desire to be captivated and thrilled by what the internationals can do.

Now for the downside. These players won't always be available; there's injuries to take into account, for starters and even if an All Black is healthy in a World Cup year, he may be sidelined.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jordie Barrett won’t feature for the Hurricanes when they meet the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night.

This is where things can get messy.

NZ Rugby's requirement that the five SRP coaches adhere to a plan that requires the All Blacks, or non-internationals on coach Ian Foster's selection radar, to stick to individual load management programmes is having a major impact.

For the coaches it can be like spinning plates on pencil, while crossing a braided mountain river. Injuries to non-All Blacks, and poor results, add to the pressure when a coach also knows he's under instructions to put a player in cotton wool.

So, with that in mind, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland made the bold decision to bench captain Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett and Tyrel Lomax for the key fixture against the log leaders, the Chiefs, in Hamilton on Saturday night.

While Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan will wheel out his heavy artillery at FMG Stadium Waikato, having rested the majority of his All Blacks from the games against the Fijian and Drua, the same can't be said for the 'Canes.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Codie Taylor has been rested from the Crusaders team to play Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Friday night.

How many All Blacks are missing from round 13?

At last count, there were 26 - almost enough to field two starting teams. Here’s where things are at.

Hookers: Codie Taylor (All Blacks rest), Asafo Aumua (injured), Dane Coles (injured). Props: Ofa Tu'ungafasi (ABs rest), Tyrel Lomax (ABs rest), Fletcher Newell (injured), George Bower (injured), Joe Moody (injured), Alex Hodgman (injured). Locks: Josh Lord (injured), Sam Whitelock (injured). Loose forwards: Ardie Savea (ABs rest) Ethan Blackadder (injured), Dalton Papali'i (suspension). Halfbacks: Finlay Christie (ABs rest), TJ Perenara (injured). No 10s: Richie Mo’unga (ABs rest). Midfielders: Rieko Ioane (ABs rest), David Havili (ABs rest), Braydon Ennor (ABs rest), Jordie Barrett (ABs rest), Quinn Tupaea (injured). Wings: Caleb Clarke (ABs rest), Leicester Fainga’anuku (ABs rest), Sevu Reece (injured). Fullbacks: Stephen Perofeta (injury).

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Sam Cane will co-captain the Chiefs against an under-strength Hurricanes team.

The Hurricanes-Chiefs match would have been classified as one of the big-hits for Sky Sport. The Chiefs marketing staff would have also welcomed the opportunity to maximise ticket sales. What now?

We wait and see how big the crowd is. But Sky Sport and the Chiefs may have reasons to be grumpy. McMillan, not so much. After the defeat to the Reds last weekend, he will welcome the sight of an understrength Hurricanes team.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Julian Savea will captain the Hurricanes in the absence of younger brother Ardie.

Can the 'Canes win in Hamilton?

To be honest, it's unlikely. Snaring a losing bonus point could be vital. With Savea, Barrett and Lomax absent, expect the Chiefs to switch-on the flamethrower to create maximum discomfort for the visitors.

If the Hurricanes capitulate, their hopes of securing a lucrative home quarterfinal could hinge on the results of their remaining games against the Blues and Crusaders.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Freddie Burns has been named to start at No 10 for the Highlanders.

The boldest call of the week?

For the Highlanders to snap their five-game losing streak against the Rebels in Dunedin. Nothing fancy, mind. Any result will do, as long as it starts with W. You read it here first.

Is Beauden Barrett's spot in the All Blacks in jeopardy?

No. Foster won't dump test centurion Barrett from the 36-man squad for the Rugby Championship. There's too much history between the pair. Yet loyalty goes both ways.

No 10 Barrett can ease Foster's mind by flourishing against the Reds in Brisbane. He's overdue for a cracker.