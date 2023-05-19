Blues still searching for peak Super Rugby Pacific form as dangerous Reds await

Mark Telea and the Blues had plenty to think about after their fourth defeat of the season on Saturday in Christchurch.

Super Rugby Pacific: Blues v Reds. Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. When: 9.35pm, Friday, May 19. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff from 9.15pm.

Relax, distraught Blues fans. There’s method to the madness that has been this distinctly underwhelming Super Rugby Pacific campaign, and it’s all about peaking at the right time of the season.

That was the message from Blues assistant coach Daniel Halangahu ahead of Friday night’s clash against the suddenly buoyant Queensland Reds in Brisbane. Never mind those four defeats out of five against the top quartet in this competition, never mind the tryless 80 minutes against the Crusaders last Saturday night in Christchurch and never mind the continued tactical kicking struggles of a team booting too much possession away, rather than finding space with ball in hand.

The 7-4 fifth-placed Blues may be teetering on the brink of a road quarterfinal with three weeks left in the regular season, but there remains a “we got this” poise about last year’s runnersup as they head for a finishing run of the Hurricanes and Highlanders (both at home) to follow Friday’s Reds visit.

This season, of course, is a contrast to year’s blazing trail to the final. In 2022 the Blues lost their opener, 33-32, to the Hurricanes in Dunedin, and then rattled off 15 consecutive victories before being ambushed in the final at Eden Park by a typically clinical Crusaders outfit.

This year defeats have peppered an indifferent campaign. They have now lost home and away to the Crusaders, and also dropped games to the Chiefs (in Hamilton) and Brumbies (in Melbourne). Even through the victories there has been a distinct lack of fluency from a side still searching for its best stuff.

“Our intent was amazing, the defensive effort we put in, but we also know we’re not quite there at the moment,” said Halangahu of Saturday’s 15-3 defeat in Christchurch. “The playing group has rebounded well, and for the coaches it definitely hurts in the gut for a few days. But we know there is a bigger prize at the end, so we’ve got to keep improving.

“If you compare it to this time last year, we probably peaked about this time. So this year we’re looking to peak a bit later and keep building our game.”

Halangahu further spelt out this “peak later, not sooner” theory when asked what the team wanted to achieve before the playoffs

“We want to win those (remaining) games, but what we want to see within our game is what everyone loves about this Blues team: really hard, tough rugby but them moving into space and getting our athletes into space. We know the crowd doesn’t turn up to see us kick the ball away. They turn up to see Akira [Ioane], Rieko [Ioane], Caleb [Clarke), Mark [Telea] running down the field. That’s our job – but a lot of hard work needs to happen for that to come to fruition.”

The Blues must now focus on working their way into the top four, and at least securing a home quarter (a semi at the Garden may be beyond them now). Their draw helps, providing they take care of business from here on. The Canes, who have a brutal finish of Chiefs (home), Blues (away) and Crusaders (home), are eminently catchable. Others, not so much.

So, this turnaround, this surge, this timely peak – call it what you will – must start Friday night against a 5-6 Reds side coming off that 25-22 upset of the Chiefs in New Plymouth.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Blues are looking to fire at the right end of the Super Rugby Pacific season in 2023.

Given that the Blues have had to slip in All Blacks rest for Clarke, Rieko Ioane, Fin Christie and Ofa Tuungafasi this week, have lost Dalton Papalii to suspension until the playoffs and are down lineout supremo Sam Darry for the season, that might be challenging. The Reds will have a spring in their step after their Bullring heroics.

“Tough, gritty,” said stand-in skipper Patrick Tuipulotu of the Reds’ qualities in their Chiefs upset. “We know Brad Thorn, he’s big on physicality, we saw that against the Chiefs, and we expect nothing less. We have to take them on up front. There’s no running away from that. We’ll walk towards it.”

Asked if, with those four defeats to the competition frontrunners, the Blues had a monkey on their backs to shake off, Tuipulotu added: “Not so much a monkey, but there’s something we’ve gt to shake off. This, then the Hurricanes and Highlanders at home, that’s a good chance to stamp our mark. It’s a chance to step up and let our actions do the speaking, instead of letting ourselves down.”

Time to hit that peak.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Flook, Taj Anna, Filipo Daugunu, Lawson Creighton, Tate McDermott (co-capt), Seru Uru, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright (co-capt), Angus Blyth, Connor Vest, Sef Fa’agase, Richie Asiata, George Blake. Reserves: Matt Faessler, Dane Zander, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Harry Wilson, Louis Werchon, Tom Lynah, Mac Grealy.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Bryce Heem, Harry Plummer, AJ Lam, Beauden Barrett, Sam Nock; Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Akira Ioane, Cameron Suafoa, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Marcel Renata, Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Joshua Fusitu’a, Nepo Laulala/James Lay, James Tucker, Anton Segner, Taufa Funaki, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Referee: Jordan Way (Aus).