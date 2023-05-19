The man behind the Crusaders' improved discipline in Super Rugby Pacific

The Crusaders will again have their hands full containing blockbusting Moana Pasifika centre Levi Aumua in Auckland on Friday night.

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Moana Pasifika. Where: Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland When: 7.05pm, Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

It wasn’t so long ago that a lack of discipline was a constant gripe for the Crusaders.

Excessive penalty counts, yellow cards, red cards. You name it, it was a nagging source of frustration for head coach Scott Robertson in recent years.

But it’s no longer the case. The Crusaders have significantly tidied up their discipline this season, and it’s assistant coach Tamati Ellison getting plenty of the credit.

In charge of the team’s defence, he’s stressed the importance of players taking an extra step and not conceding soft offside penalties, something the Crusaders were guilty of in past years, including in 2021, when they conceded a competition-high 113 penalties en route to winning Super Rugby Aotearoa.

“We have made a conscious effort to get the onside line right. We're not there yet, but we are really clear around how we're trying to defend. I think that’s helped. Trusting in our defence,” Ellison said.

As the Crusaders prepare for their round 13 clash with Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Friday night, they’ve conceded the fewest yellow cards (three) in the competition – they had six last season – and are the third least penalised team (9.9 pens a game).

Joe Allison/Getty Images Timoci Tavatavanawai of Moana Pasifika on the charge against the Crusaders in Christchurch last month.

High shots were also an issue last year, highlighted by Scott Barrett’s red card against the Blues in Christchurch, but only flanker Ethan Blackadder has spent time in the bin this season for getting his tackle technique wrong.

"We still want to hit things as hard as we can, but we want it to be as safe as possible, as well, that's what we drive here in all our drilling and what we've driven through the pre-season. And hopefully we're starting to see the habits come through in these closing rounds,” Ellison said.

Fresh from limiting the Blues to three measly points last weekend, the Crusaders have conceded the fewest tries (28) and second-fewest points (226) in Super Rugby Pacific under Ellison’s watch.

Not bad considering they’ve been without two of their best defenders – Sam Whitelock and Ethan Blackadder – for much of the year.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Crusaders’ defence and discipline was superb against the Blues in Christchurch last week.

But they don’t need told their scratchiest defensive performance of the season was against this week’s opponent when they clashed last month.

Moana Pasifika centre Levi Aumua and wing Timoci Tavatavanawai especially gave them fits. Aumua scored twice, and repeatedly rumbled through their defensive line, bumping and swatting off would-be tacklers with his hulking frame.

“Not specifically,” Ellison said when asked if they’d reviewed footage of their flattering 38-21 win in Christchurch.

“We've moved as a group since then. But we have full respect for the firepower they have with Levi and Miracle [Faiilagi] and what they can do with the ball if we don't get our D right.

“We've got to make sure we're working together in threes, making sure we are real clear that it's still a collision sport, normally the team that hits things harder probably gets the rub. We've got to start the game right.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Jonah Mau'u of Moana Pasifika fends off Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders in Christchurch last month.

The Crusaders will have to do it without a bunch of rested All Blacks – Codie Taylor, Richie Mo’unga, David Havili, Braydon Ennor and Leicester Fainga’anuku – and would be naive to dig into Moana Pasifika’s pasting at the hands of the Hurricanes last week.

After all, Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger rested a stack of players, including Aumua, and has clearly lined up a re-charged group to tackle his former side.

“They will take a lot of belief after our last game, they were probably within a score, it was pretty close that last 10 minutes,” Crusaders forward Dom Gardiner said.

“So, going up there...we know it's a big challenge, they will take a lot of pride in their performance, we definitely won't be taking them lightly."

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Chay Fihaki, Jack Goodhue, Dallas McLeod, Macca Springer, Fergus Burke, Noah Hotham, Cullen Grace, Corey Kellow, Sione Havili Talitui, Zach Gallagher, Scott Barrett (capt), Tamaiti Williams, Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin. Reserves: Ioane Moananu, Andrew Turner, Seb Calder, Dominic Gardiner, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitch Drummond, Taha Kemara, Will Gualter.

Moana Pasifika: William Havili, Tima Fainga’anuku, Fine Inisi, Levi Aumua, Neria Fomai, Christian Lealiifano, Ere Enari, Solomone Funaki (capt), Alamanda Motuga, Miracle Faiilagi, Mike McKee, Michael Curry, Chris Apoua, Samiuela Moli, Abraham Pole. Reserves: Luteru Tolai, Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Mahonri Ngakru, Jonah Mau’u, Jonathan Taumateine, Henry Taefu, Timoci Tavatavanawai.