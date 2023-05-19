Switched-on Crusaders crush Moana Pasifika to continue Super Rugby charge

At Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland: Crusaders 41 (Christian Lio-Willie try 10min, Macca Springer try 20min, Will Jordan try 35min, Noah Hotham try 38min, Brodie McAlister try 47min, Scott Barrett try 67min; Fergus Burke pen, 4 con), Moana Pasifika 7 (Tima Fainga’anuku try 52min; Christian Lealiifano con). HT: 29-0.

The Crusaders, under-strength but far from under-powered, were not going to slip on this banana skin. Not with the finals in sight and some momentum to build as they look to send master coach Scott Robertson out with a seventh consecutive championship.

So even with a lineup altered significantly through All Blacks rest and a growing injury toll, the defending champs, who improve to 9-3, barely missed a beat as they ventured north to clinically dismantle winless Moana Pasifika in their home finale in Auckland with a six tries-to-one 41-7 victory – their eighth in the last nine in this Super Rugby Pacific competition as they catapult into second place, for now at least.

This was a coolly efficient and largely impressive performance from the Crusaders who remain right at the pointy end of this competition, never mind those twin defeats to the Chiefs. Their handling and support play was top-notch as they worked to a 29-0 halftime lead and cruised to victory, even as Aaron Mauger’s hosts upped their levels in the second spell.

Any number of Crusaders impressed on a dominant night. Classy All Black Will Jordan continues to build inexorably towards top form, Jack Goodhue and Dallas McLeod impressed mightily in midfield, Fergus Burke was smooth in the pivot and there was a lot to like about the energy of young halfback Noah Hotham

Up front it was a big night for hooker Brodie McAlister, with a try and 35-plus metres on the carry, Zach Gallagher showed some nice touches at lock, powerhouse tighthead Tamaiti Williams continued his red-hot form and Corey Kellow made a good fist of a rare outing at No 7.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Will Jordan put in another strong shift for the Crusaders in their big victory over Moana Pasifika on Friday.

Christian Lio-Willie also put in a big shift at No 6, especially considering he only got the callup to start after Sione Havili Talitui cried off injured in the warmup. He did not miss a beat with a try and plenty of work on the carry.

Moana were better in the second spell, with Levi Aumua and Williams Havili the best of the backs, and skipper Solomone Funaki leading the defensive effort with 26 tackles, but they were once again a distant second as they slumped to a 12th straight defeat.

The Crusaders, for all their changes, got through a pretty efficient, and impressive first 40 minutes, running in four tries, dominating the visitors all over the park, and taking a 29-0 lead into the sheds on the back of 75% possession, a 412-54 advantage in metres gained, 18-5 edge in defenders beaten and 14 offloads to just 2.

Moana were probably lucky not to find themselves down by more, with what looked like an excellent try to busy Crusaders loosie Corey Kellow ruled out for a suspected knock-on in the leadup. Still, the support play, handling and offloading ability of the visitors were all to the fore as Lio-Willie, Macca Springer, Jordan and Hotham all crossed for quality finishes off some sparkling interplay.

The visitors had dominated all over the park, with the backup brigade clearly relishing their chance to stake a claim, and Moana faced a tall task to get back into the game in their home finale.

It never happened. They upped their physicality and accuracy in the second spell, but the Crusaders cruised to victory with further tries to McAlister and skipper Scott Barrett in reply to a consolation score for Tima Fainga’anuku.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Christian Lio-Willie celebrates his try for the Crusaders against Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Friday.

The big moment

There was hardly a defining point in a match so one-sided, but Jordan’s slick try five minutes from the break, where he combined brilliantly with Goodhue, probably killed off the Moana spirit as the Crusaders took their lead to 22-0.

Match rating

6/10: Some quality stuff from the ‘Saders as they move into ominous form at the time of year when they typically find ominous form. But Moana’s resistance was piecemeal at best in a contest that went down a predictable path.

MVP

Blindside flanker Lio-Willie deserves this one. His number was called, and he was ready, crossing for a try, eating up 46 metres on the carry and nailing all 10 of his tackles. Not a bad night for a fellow who thought he’d be a final-quarter injection off the bench.

The big picture

The Crusaders continue their late-season surge, with eight wins in their last nine now. They have their eyes on that runnerup spot, for sure, with the Waratahs (home) and Hurricanes (away) to come. For Moana it’s another loss in what is shaping as a goose-egg season. As in zero wins. With the Drua and Waratahs remaining, both on the road, they are not without hope of breaking their duck.