Bounceback Blues bring Queensland Reds back to earth in Super Rugby Pacific

At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane: Blues 45 (Zarn Sullivan try 20min, Beauden Barrett try 28min, Patrick Tuipulotu try 47min, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens try 62min, Mark Telea try 73min, Taufa Funaki try 80min; Barrett pen, 2 cons, Harry Plummer 4 cons), Queensland Reds 26 (Josh Flook try 24min, Sef Fa’agase try 40min;, Harry Wilson try 71min, Jock Campbell try 78min; Lawson Creighton 2 cons, Tom Lynagh con). HT: 17-14.

Yellow card: James Tucker (Blues) 70min.

If the Blues are planning for a better-timed peak in Super Rugby Pacific in 2023, a well-executed Friday night victory over the dangerous Queensland Reds on home turf shapes as a decent step in the right direction.

Fresh off their tryless defeat to the Crusaders in Christchurch last Saturday – their fourth of the season – Leon MacDonald’s Blues, who spoke pre-game about searching for a later peak than they felt they managed in last year’s runnerup effort, got the job done smartly against a Reds side fresh off upsetting the previously undefeated Chiefs in New Plymouth.

The Blues’ six tries-to-four victory, achieved on the back of a 28-12 second 40 at Suncorp, improves them to 8-4 for the season, and up into fourth spot, a point ahead of the Hurricanes who meet the Chiefs on Saturday. The only negatives from a mostly positive night for the Auks was the loss of Beauden Barrett to what looked like an ankle problem and the lack of a bonus point, which would have come in handy.

Barrett hobbled off just five minutes into the second spell with an injury that will no doubt furrow the brow of coach MacDonald. It had been a pretty decent salvo from the two-time world player of the year, too, bouncing back from a disappointing effort in Christchurch to run for 70 metres on eight carries, cross for a try and generally look a lot more engaged and dangerous than six days previous.

It was an improved effort from the Blues across the board as their lineout responded mightily to a few wobbles last week, their scrum was solid, tactical game much sharper and their attacking execution a lot more on point. The visitors also put in a mighty effort defending the maul in their red zone, mostly negating the Reds in this important facet.

The Blues got big games out wide from Mark Telea (161 metres, with 10 defenders beaten), AJ Lam (before he limped off a minute into the second spell), Zarn Sullivan and Bryce Heem, and were well marshalled by Barrett and Harry Plummer. Up front Cameron Suafoa and Hoskins Sotutu were the pick of the pack, while Adrian Choat and Akira Ioane combined for 31 important tackles.

The Reds battled away but just could not capture the spark and intensity they managed last week against the Chiefs, and would have been disappointed with a seventh defeat for the season in their home finale

A pretty decent first 40 minutes ended well-poised at the break, with two tries apiece and the Blues clinging to a tenuous 17-14 advantage courtesy of Barrett’s lone penalty. The Blues looked dangerous when they worked field position and attacked the line with ball in hand, Sullivan and Barrett both finishing crisp movements in the first spell.

But the Reds did well to soak up 60% possession for the Blues, a better than two-to-one advantage in metres carried and a nice sort of critic-silencing performance from Barrett who ran for 71 first-half metres. And their try to prop Sef Fa’agase right on halftime, punishing the visitors for some ill-discipline, got them right back into the contest at just three points off the pace.

But it was the Blues who dictated terms over the run home, with tries to skipper Pat Tuipulotu and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens getting them out to a 29-14 advantage they were never going to lose in the final quarter. Telea and replacement halfback Taufa Funaki sealed the deal for the visitors, to answer late tries for Harry Wilson and Jock Campbell for the home side.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Blues fullback Zarn Sullivan enjoys his try against the Reds at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

The big moment

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. And big stand-in skipper Tuipulotu was just that for the Blues as he drove over for a try early in the second spell that got the Blues back out by 10. From there the Reds’ resistance appeared to dissipate.

Match rating

6/10: Ten tries makes it hard to quibble too much. Some nice flowing rugby at times around some indifferent stuff. But the home fans who turned up expecting so much after last week’s upset over the Chiefs would have left pretty disappointed.

MVP

Telea gets the nod here with another big night that saw him score one brilliant try, to finish a fabulous Heem break, and run for a game-high 161 metres, with 10 tackle-busts. In impessive form.

The big picture

The Blues bounce back again to keep their quest for a home quarterfinal alive. A Hurricanes-Highlanders finish at home is favourable. For the 5-7 Reds (23pts), the result leaves them just a little bit nervous as they try to hold on to a spot insider the top eight.