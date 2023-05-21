Blues coach Leon MacDonald hails tactical rethink ahead of Hurricanes showdown

Leon MacDonald's men ran in six tries to four in Brisbane against the Reds.

Better late than never. The Blues have discovered a successful formula, and it’s only taken them 13 rounds of Super Rugby Pacific to realise they’re a more lethal team keeping ball in hand, rather than kicking it away aimlessly.

That was head coach Leon MacDonald’s chief takeaway from Friday night’s 45-26 round 13 victory over the Reds in Brisbane that improved his team to 8-4 and left them well-placed to push on and secure a home quarterfinal over the last fortnight of the regular season.

As well as confirming that the injury that forced star No 10 Beauden Barrett from the field early in the second spell was a gash to his heel that required stitches, MacDonald was mostly content with a decent bounceback performance following the 15-3 defeat to the Crusaders in Christchurch.

The Blues ran in six tries in total, with Zarn Sullivan, Barrett, skipper Patrick Tuipulotu, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Mark Telea and Taufa Funaki all crossing the chalk, though coughed up four as the potentially important bonus point eluded them. “That’s a little disappointing,” said MacDonald afterwards. “We had a little opportunity at the end, and the extra point would have been a nice way to cap the night off.”

Albert Perez/Getty Images Beauden Barrett suffered a gash to his heel in the Blues’ 45-26 victory over the Queensland Reds at Suncorp.

Still, MacDonald had to admit to general contentment around a performance that sets his team up splendidly for next Saturday night’s crucial clash against the Hurricanes at Eden Park that could well have a home quarterfinal on the line.

“It was a short-turnaround week. We were pleased around some of our performance against the Crusaders defensively, but we probably defended so much that our attack game didn’t really get going,” said the coach.

“There was a bit of an onus this week to try hold on to the ball, build some phases and create some pressure, instead of giving the ball back and having to defend. I thought we got that balance right.”

Undoubtedly the Blues have kicked too much in 2023 as their form has bounced all over the show, and it was noticeable in the 45 minutes that Barrett was on the field on Friday night he was much more prepared to engage on the pass and run. At times he can be masterful with judicious use of the boot, but for much of this year appears to have used it as the go-to option.

MacDonald gave every indication on Friday night he was aligned with this way of thinking too.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Blues loose foreard Akira Ioane slips in the offload against the Reds on a night when the Auks looked to play.

“It was on us as a team to give guys like Mark [Telea], AJ Lam and Zarn [Sullivan] ball in space,” said the Blues coach. “We haven’t done that well lately. Off turnover ball our endeavour was good. We were right on our line defending (early in the second half) and to still have the courage to play instead of just kick ...

“Probably that was a mistake against the Crusaders. We often booted the ball back, and we were back on defence. But we backed ourselves and Mark was in the game a lot. We had a lot of carries and run metres, and we are at our best when we are able to get the ball in these guys’ hands. That was the pleasing thing – we were able to let the ball go more and backed our skill.”

Quite why it’s taken the Blues this long to come to this realisation is mystifying, but Friday night demonstrated palpably they are a much better team when they play their natural game (they had double the carry metres of the Reds). Five Blues backs ran for 50-plus metres, headed by Telea’s 156 (with 10 tackle-busts) and 101 by Lam, all in the first half. Barrett, too, had strong numbers before his departure – 62m on 8 carries, a try, and 19 passes – and looked as good as he has all year.

MacDonald pitched Saturday’s Hurricanes clash as “a big one” between two teams jostling for top-four spots. “We want to be playing at home (in finals), so it’s really important we build on tonight’s performance. We can take some confidence on both attack and defence, but our discipline needs to be better (the Blues conceded 11 penalties). There’s no doubt about that.”

The Blues coach has some thinking to do on selection, too. He will have Caleb Clarke, Rieko Ioane, Fin Christie and Ofa Tuungafasi back off designated rest, Stephen Perofeta from his shoulder injury, while Lam joined Barrett in the injury ward on Friday night with a rolled ankle.

Barrett still has to sit one more regular season game under All Blacks protocols, so does MacDonald rest his star playmaker this one, and allow his cut to heal, or wait until the finale against the Highlanders? Perofeta shapes as an ideal fill-in either way.