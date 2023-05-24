Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Levi Aumua can do as he wishes

Moana Pasifika centre Levi Aumua is set to join the Crusaders next season.

Analysis: It’s fair to say news of powerhouse centre Levi Aumua likely farewelling Moana Pasifika at the end of the season hit fans harder than the confirmed departure of head coach Aaron Mauger.

Aumua, who plays domestically for Tasman, is set to join the Crusaders next season after weighing up offers from multiple teams, including the Blues.

The pending move of Moana Pasifika’s most devastating weapon has irked some, including former All Black and Crusader Israel Dagg, who while speaking on SENZ suggested New Zealand Rugby should step in and stop such moves.

Forget it. Aumua is free to go where he wants. This would only be an issue if the Crusaders had Aumua hogtied at Rugby Park.

It’s not just that Aumua is probably fed up with losing every week, he wants to chase the All Blacks dream and has, unsurprisingly, decided the Crusaders are best suited to help him accomplish his goal.

That said, it is a major blow to Moana Pasifika, who remain winless and are also understood to be fending off interest from clubs sniffing around devastating wing Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images The Chiefs overcame the Hurricanes in rubbish Hamilton conditions last weekend.

Nobody wants Moana Pasifika to go downhill. But players are free to go where they wish, which is precisely why it’s hard to see a draft ever getting across the line.

Here are this week’s power rankings, in which staff ignore the official ladder and rank the 12 teams.

1. CHIEFS (11-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

There was a bit of Leon MacDonald about Clayton McMillan when he lost his cool and tossed his walkie-talkie in frustration when Damian McKenzie gifted the Hurricanes a try.

The good news for the walkie-talkie was the Chiefs went on to win the game, meaning the pace-setters can stitch up the top-seed with a win over the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday night.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Rookie Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham has done more than enough to suggest he has a bright future at Super Rugby level.

2. CRUSADERS (9-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

Like the ominous sound of a tank rumbling into the fray, here come the reigning champions.

Set to be boosted by All Blacks Sam Whitelock and Ethan Blackadder before the playoffs, they’ll qualify as the second seeds with good wins against the Waratahs (home) and Hurricanes (away).

Their biggest worry is not losing anymore props to injury. Should Tamaiti Williams or Oli Jager go down in a heap, they’re in more than a little trouble.

3. BLUES (8-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

Look what happened when the Blues put the boot away and put the ball in the hands of their many weapons.

Yes, the Reds aren’t the Crusaders, but that was much more like it from Leon MacDonald’s side.

Now, let’s see how they approach what should be a stern test against the Hurricanes, particularly with a top-four spot on the line.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images The Hurricanes fell short against the Chiefs in Hamilton last weekend.

4. HURRICANES (8-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

Nobody will be more pleased than Hurricanes pivot Aidan Morgan to see the weather forecast for Saturday night in Auckland isn’t foul.

Morgan had a tough old night in the Hamilton wet last week, and the Hurricanes could do with a dry track as they flick into must-win mode against the Blues if they’re to remain in the top-four picture.

5. BRUMBIES (9-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Time will tell just how much the Brumbies live to regret their decision to rest their guns against the Force in Perth.

But, having re-charged the batteries for their home clash with the Chiefs on Saturday night, the top-two finish they were cruising towards not so long ago could be out of reach if they don't knock over the pace-setters.

6. WARATAHS (6-6) PREVIOUS RANK: 7

You guessed it. Having rattled off four straight wins to guarantee themselves a spot in the playoffs, the Waratahs are set to rest some key players against the Crusaders in Christchurch this weekend.

It’s hard to be too critical of the move, given they can forget about a top-four finish, but it’s nevertheless a frustration the only Australian franchise to have beaten (twice) the Crusaders under head coach Scott Robertson won’t be at full-strength.

James Worsfold/Getty Images Force player Marley Pearce dives over to score against the Brumbies in Perth last weekend.

7. FORCE (5-7) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

Made sure the Brumbies paid the price for sitting eight Wallabies, and are now nicely positioned to make the playoffs with games against the Rebels (away) and Chiefs (home) to come.

Chances are they’ll welcome a vastly depleted Chiefs team to Perth the final week of the regular season, one with the top-seed locked up.

8. REDS (5-7) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

Were better than the 45-26 defeat to the Blues in Brisbane suggested, although missing 32 tackles is a recipe for disaster.

The Brad Thorn-coached Reds should relish the chance to essentially kill off the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday night.

9. FIJIAN DRUA (4-8) PREVIOUS RANK: 9

A home match against struggling Moana Pasifika couldn’t come at a better time for the Drua, who have only frustrated since toppling the Hurricanes.

Having lost to the Force and Waratahs since that famous scalp, the promising news is they host Moana Pasifika and the Reds in the Fiji heat as they target a playoff spot.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders halfback Aaron Smith will play his last home game for the franchise on Friday night, when they host the Reds.

10. HIGHLANDERS (4-8) PREVIOUS RANK: 11

If the Crusaders-Moana Pasifika game drove former All Black Justin Marshall to change channels, the Highlanders-Rebels game might have prompted him to throw his remote at the screen in disgust.

If these lowly Highlanders manage to qualify for the playoffs, put your house on them being one and done.

11. REBELS (3-9) PREVIOUS RANK: 10

Bad teams find ways to lose. And that’s exactly what the Rebels did against the Highlanders in Dunedin last weekend.

They had multiple chances to win that match down the stretch, only for wing Lachie Anderson and No 8 Richard Hardwick to doom them with awful mistakes.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger is departing at the end of the season with a year left on his contract.

12. MOANA PASIFIKA (0-12) PREVIOUS RANK: 12

Where to for Moana Pasifika?

Their best player in Aumua is heading south, head coach Mauger has called it quits with a year remaining on his contract, and they’re staring down the barrel of a winless campaign.

At a time the competition already lacks parity, nobody should enjoy seeing them struggling to this extent in year two.