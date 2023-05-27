Recap: Fijian Drua vs Moana Pasifika – Super Rugby Pacific

13:45, May 27 2023

Follow live coverage from Lautoka as Moana Pasifika seek their first win of 2023 against the Drua.

Solomone Funaki takes on the Drua in Sydney last year.
David Neilson/Photosport
Solomone Funaki takes on the Drua in Sydney last year.