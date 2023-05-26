Super Rugby talking points: Who's in the race for the All Blacks No 7 jersey?

Highlanders captain and openside flanker Billy Harmon was called into the All Blacks as an injury replacement in November but didn't play any games.

Clear a pocket of space in your rugby soul, and declare it a blue-and-gold zone.

Captain Billy Harmon and his Highlanders are in dire need of a big New Zealand support crew, either in person or spirit, in their corner for the match against the Reds in Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Friday night.

A defeat to the Queenslanders would be catastrophic for a Highlanders team that has, admittedly, given its hardcore fans reason to chew their knuckles until they were bloody stumps during the Super Rugby Pacific season, but this isn't the time to needle the players about lost opportunities.

If there are to be five Kiwi sides in the playoffs the Highlanders have to strike gold in Aaron Smith's last game at home, or they may as well load up a couple of minivans with grog and head to Queenstown instead of flying to Auckland for their final regular season game against the Blues.

Cards on the table. Regardless of allegiances, who doesn't like the narrative about a battler attempting to defy the odds? That's the Highlanders.

They don't have it easy. Long gone are the days when gifted rugby players flocked to Dunedin to study at Otago University to sample the social life, beer and muddy rugger fields.

1 NEWS Aaron Smith will take the field under the roof of Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin for the final time this weekend against the Reds with one of his biggest fans missing from the stands.

Openside flanker Harmon didn't leave the Crusaders in 2021 because he wanted to listen to the southern winds rattle the road signs in Dunedin. Unwanted by Scott Robertson after three seasons at the Crusaders, he moved south to earn his bread.

Promoted to skipper because coach Clarke Dermody wanted to ease Smith's workload during the World Cup cycle, Harmon has been a colossus.

He has been lighting the fire within the guts of a Highlanders machine week-in, week-out. A good man to have in a crisis.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders captain Billy Harmon has been one the team’s most consistent performers this year.

What are Harmon's chances of making the All Blacks?

The uncapped opensider has drawn the wide barrier in a stacked field ahead of the global tournament in France.

The competition is hot: Dalton Papali'i, Tom Christie, Du'Plessis Kirifi and Cane are also coming down the pipe, and Luke Jacobson can cover all three back row spots. And don’t forget Ardie Savea’s ability to operate at No 7.

That's not to say Harmon wouldn't make an impact, and he must be on the All Blacks coach Ian Foster's radar.

When Sam Cane was sent home with injury in Japan, Harmon was promoted from the All Blacks XV to the All Blacks squad for the remainder of the northern tour in November. He’s still in the race.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Sam Gilbert of the Highlanders dives across to score a try, which was disallowed, against the Rebels in Dunedin last weekend.

Celebration of the year?

Having kicked the late penalty against the Rebels in Dunedin last weekend, Highlanders' midfielder Sam Gilbert barely twitched a facial muscle.

His lack of emotion gave the impression he had just realised he had accidentally trucked a pet lamb off to the freezing works.

Did anyone really buy that dummy pass from the Hurricanes?

The decision to rest captain Jordie Barrett, Tyrel Lomax and Savea from last week's match against the Chiefs remains contentious. You can spin the narrative anyway you like but, no-one should treat wise rugby people like buffoons; it sucked the oxygen out of that prized derby match.

As expected, the trio are back for the match against the Blues in Auckland. We now wait to see if last week's decision can pay dividends.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The match between the Crusaders and Blues on May 13 would have been a ratings winner.

Will broadcaster Sky TV and NZ Rugby reveal audience numbers?

There is frustration among the five Super Rugby franchises about fans and media banging on about the poor crowds. Eyeballs on the screens, we are told, are on the up. There's little reason to doubt the sincerity of those statements.

Let's be seeing the digits, to celebrate the success.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Daniel Rona has signed a three-year deal with the Chiefs.

Did Daniel Rona sell us the story of the week?

The Chiefs midfielder, who will be on the bench for the match against the Brumbies on Saturday night, deserves to have a gold star attached to his file.

News that Rona, who works as a concreter, had accepted a three-year deal after answering an SOS as injury cover for the franchise got the news channels humming.

He's worked hard to prove himself to coach Clayton McMillan.

In doing so, he provided us all with an all-too-rare story of a bloke from the "real world'' being able to force his way into the professional ranks.