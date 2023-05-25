Joe Moody's surgery bad news for Crusaders, good news for All Blacks

Joe Moody won’t play for the Crusaders again this season, but the loosehead prop will be available for All Blacks duty this year.

The Crusaders on Thursday confirmed the 34-year-old had surgery to repair a tendon in his ankle, which he damaged early in the team’s tense win over the Blues in Christchurch a fortnight ago, and would be sidelined for about eight weeks.

Moody is the fourth prop the Crusaders have lost during their title defence, joining fellow All Blacks Fletcher Newell (foot) and George Bower (knee) on the sidelines. Finlay Brewis (neck) is also done.

In addition to the hammering their propping stocks have taken, the Crusaders have also lost lock Mitchell Dunshea (chest), hooker George Bell (ankle) and wing Sevu Reece (knee) for the year.

Former Chiefs prop Reuben O’Neill, who has spent a pre-season with the Crusaders in the past, has joined the team as cover.

"He's a great scrummaging prop, he's fitted straight in, he's come back from a bit of a layoff from playing some club footy, he was familiar to us so that's why we went for him,” head coach Scott Robertson said.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders prop Joe Moody receives medical attention after hurting his ankle against the Blues this month.

O’Neill didn’t earn a test cap but was called into the All Blacks’ wider squad for the Japanese leg of the 2018 end-of-year tour on the back of his form for Taranaki, before he played 15 games for the Chiefs.

With Tamaiti Williams and Oli Jager the only remaining props standing amongst the six-strong group named in the 2023 squad, Robertson said the team was working on adding another body next week.

“I can't tell you who it is because he hasn't arrived or anything, we haven't signed it off. He's played a lot of footy, and he's come from overseas, he knows his way around a rugby field.

“It's incredible, we've worked real hard to find who is available in propping stocks...I've been talking to a lot of agents, they are a rare breed. They are precious. You need them. You don't have a game of rugby without a front row and a ref.”

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Reuben O’Neill has 15 caps for the Chiefs.

If he earns playing time, O’Neill will be the 12th debutant this year, and the 44th player utilised before the regular season is even done and dusted.

The good news is their injury toll is well down from the peak (17). Lock Sam Whitelock is available again after his Achilles injury, although flanker Ethan Blackadder is yet to be cleared to return from his calf injury.

“Yeah, it's another week for him. It's been extremely frustrating for him. We just want to make sure he's 100%, and he's just not quite there. I really feel for him because he has trained hard, you know how diligent he is, and he wants to play, hopefully next week,” Robertson said, adding they’ve had to dig deeper than ever before due to the injury bug biting so hard this season.

Â© Mandatory photo credit: Bruce Crusaders prop Joe Moody made 10 starts this season before again getting injured.

“We hadn't had that before, we’ve had guys sporadically through the season, but we got a clump at the start, and then we got guys two-three weeks at a time, and we haven't quite got our rhythm until the last two or three weeks to put out a squad that's got a bit of cohesion.”

Just days before Moody went down, he admitted he had watched the Crusaders’ injury toll balloon and could barely believe he wasn’t among the walking wounded.

He went looking for a piece of wood to get his hands on in a bid not to jinx himself, only to get dinged up after stringing his longest stretch of games together in years – the Blues game was his 10th start this season.

Having busted his foot scrummaging against the Hurricanes in his 100th match in 2021, before rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in his knee in April last year, Moody was limited to 11 matches the past two seasons.

Crusaders to play Waratahs in Christchurch on Saturday: Fergus Burke, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitch Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Christian Lio-Willie, Sam Whitelock, Quinten Strange, Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor (capt), Kershawl Sykes-Martin. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Seb Cader. Reuben O'Neill, Zach Gallagher, Sione Havili Talitui, Noah Hotham, Chay Fiahki, Will Gualter.