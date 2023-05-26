Major blow: Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku to leave New Zealand

Leicester Fainga'anuku will depart New Zealand at the end of the year.

Anyone imagining what the Crusaders’ attack might look like with both Leicester Fainga’anuku and Levi Aumua on the park can forget it.

In a major blow to the Super Rugby champions, it’s understood 23-year-old Fainga’anuku has opted not to re-sign with the New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the Crusaders and will head to France at the end of the year.

The two-test All Black has been linked to multiple French clubs in recent months, including Clermont and Lyon, and is expected to commit to Toulon.

Crusaders head coach and All Blacks coach elect Scott Robertson this month made it clear he was eager for Fainga’anuku to stick around, even pointing out he hoped young players took note of former All Black Julian Savea’s admission regarding leaving New Zealand too soon.

However, while confirmation fullback Will Jordan has re-signed with NZR and the Crusaders is imminent, he wasn’t able to retain the team’s most devastating weapon, who’s scored 10 tries in just eight games and taken his game to an eye-opening level this year.

It means Fainga’anuku, who debuted in 2019 and played his 50th game a fortnight ago (against the Blues), has between three and five matches left for the Super Rugby champions.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku has scored 10 tries in just eight games this season.

“I think everything comes into the equation. There's a whole lot of meaning and reasons behind everyone's decisions,” Fainga’anuku said when asked if his decision would be swayed by his standing in the All Blacks picture ahead of his 50th match.

Fainga’anuku made the All Blacks on the back of scoring 10 tries for the Crusaders last season, and started the first two tests against Ireland in the No 11 jersey.

However, he was shelved ahead of the ill-fated third test and wasn’t called upon in the Rugby Championship.

A power wing who can play centre, Fainga’anuku joined the team in Tokyo last October, ahead of a test against Japan, before promptly returning home for “family reasons”. He featured for the All Blacks XV against the Barbarians to cap the year.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku played two tests for the All Blacks against Ireland last year.

Fainga’anuku and Chiefs outside back Shaun Stevenson top the Super Rugby try-scoring chart with 10 tries apiece with two rounds remaining, although the former has played four fewer matches.

The good news for the Crusaders is they’ve just landed standout Moana Pasifika utility Levi Aumua on a two-year deal, meaning they’ll still have at least one power back on the books.

While some have accused the Crusaders of poaching Moana Pasifika’s best talent, 28-year-old Aumua’s agent approached the reigning champions, Robertson said.

As he prepares to take over the All Blacks later this year, Robertson has somewhat taken a back-seat from rostering, although he was across the move.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Moana Pasifika centre Levi Aumua breaks out against the Crusaders in Christchurch in April.

"When Levi's agent approached us to see if he was interested, I started talking with [Crusaders general manager professional rugby Angus Gardiner]...and they could start planning and making it their own team and, obviously, they got it across the line.” Robertson said.

“Really pleased to have a real power athlete come in.”

Aumua, who played four games for the Blues in 2019, made it clear he had All Blacks aspirations, and felt the Crusaders gave him the best chance of achieving his goal.

Asked if he saw Aumua as an All Black calibre player, Robertson was coy, saying his performances the next two weeks, and next season, would determine his future.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Moana Pasifika centre Levi Aumua will play for the Crusaders the next two years.

However, All Blacks and Crusaders midfielder David Havili, who has played alongside Aumua at Tasman, was more forthcoming regarding the man who has beaten 62 defenders (second most) this season, and gave the Crusaders all sorts of problems in both fixtures against Moana Pasifika.

“100%. You've just got to look at what he's been doing over the last couple of years. Right up there with some of the best players in Super Rugby at the moment, and he's showing that with the stats he's putting out there.

“He was always destined for great things, but a few things held him back. He has got his balance in his life right now, and he's just reaping the rewards from that.”