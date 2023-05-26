Two former coaches among trio inducted into Crusaders Hall of Fame

Todd Blackadder was the first player to be inducted into the Crusaders’ hall of fame.

Talk about a memorable day for Wayne Smith.

Hours after he was named performance coach of the Black Ferns and All Blacks, he joined Todd Blackadder and Justin Marshall in the Crusaders’ Hall of Fame.

They were the first players inducted into the newly launched initiative at a sold-out charity lunch in Christchurch on Friday, one attended by Crusaders greats such as Reuben Thorne, Richie McCaw and Dan Carter.

That trio is almost certain to be inducted into the Hall of Fame with time, but in the meantime it was Smith, Blackadder and Marshall who got the nod by the selection committee, which includes Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, lock Sam Whitelock and former loose forward Sam Broomhall.

“The Crusaders have a long and storied history filled with milestones, characters, titles and fans,” Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said this week in a statement.

Former All Blacks and Black Ferns head coach Smith, with Blackadder as captain, guided the Crusaders to their first title win in 1998 after they defeated the Blues in the final in Auckland.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Wayne Smith coached the Crusaders to three-straight titles between 1998-2000.

Blackadder, recently named the 9th greatest Crusader of all-time in Stuff’s countdown of finest Super Rugby players across New Zealand’s five franchises, played 71 games for the red and blacks between 1996 and 2001.

Born in Rangiora, he was an exceptional leader and guided the Crusaders to their first three-peat, between 1998-2000. His son, Ethan, is a current Crusader and All Black.

Marshall, ranked 7th in Stuff’s countdown, is one of the greatest halfbacks in history, and was the second player inducted on Friday.

Stuff Justin Marshall was the first Crusader to reach 100 caps.

He was the first Crusader to notch 100 caps and also played under master coach Smith, who will no doubt one day be joined by departing coach Robertson in the Hall of Fame.

