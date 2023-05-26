Blues embrace high stakes against Hurricanes side set to bring the physicality

Not quite knockout footy, but maybe the next best thing. That was Blues coach Leon MacDonald’s appraisal of his team’s penultimate Super Rugby Pacific round-robin match against the Hurricanes at Eden Park on Saturday night.

The fourth-placed Blues have a lot to play for against the only top-five side in this competition they have beaten this year. Win, against a side just a point behind them on the standings, and it should seal them a home quarterfinal with a round to play, and maybe even a chance of catching the Brumbies for third spot.

More than that, a strong performance against a genuine contender would be a welcome boost in confidence and momentum for an outfit that have not exactly been at their best against the top end of this competition. They have lost twice to the Crusaders and once each to the Brumbies and Chiefs this season – sides they’re going to have to get past to get where they want to in this competition.

It’s a far cry from the 15 wins on the trot they charged into last year’s final with, but the Aucklanders have spoken this year about finding a later peak in 2023 (they felt they were on the dip somewhat by the time they met the Crusaders for all the marble in ‘22). There's certainly been a feeling-out process for them to find the right balance in their game, which MacDonald felt was best displayed in last week’s 45-26 victory over the Reds in Brisbane where there was a decided shift back to a ball-in-hand approach.

“There’s a lot to play for now,” said MacDonald. “We’d love to have a home playoff. We know the importance of that. It’s a big game also just for where we’re at in our season. It’s a good opportunity to stack a good performance after last week. So it’s an important game for both the competition and for us.”

Knockout almost?

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Blues are confident Harry Plummer can run the show more than adequately nin Beauden Barrett's absence.

“Not quite,” smiled MacDonald, knowing full well the Canes finish with a tough clash against the Crusaders, while his side wrap it up against the far more beatable Highlanders. “But in terms of preparing for playoff rugby we want to act like it is because we’ve got to be playing well in big games against the best opposition. Our preparation has been thorough and honest, and we want to put in a good performance because that’s what we’re going to need in the future.”

To that end the Blues may feel the absence of star No 10 Beauden Barrett, their only notable defection as Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Fin Christie and Ofa Tuungafasi all return off All Black rests, and Nepo Laulala steps up to starting duty on the tighthead side of the front row.

Barrett had to sit out either this week or next, and after requiring stitches to a cut in his heel against the Reds it was felt this week was the better option. That sees Harry Plummer get the nod at first five, with fringe All Black Stephen Perofeta preferred off the bench in his return from a long-term shoulder injury.

“Harry understands the type of game we want to play, the structure inside of it,” said MacDonald. “He’s got a really good skillset, he’s a low-error player and he gives guys around him confidence through his communication and organisation. That’s what we want with Beauden out ... knowing Harry will fit in, and it will feel nearly seamless in that transition. We’re just looking for him to run the ship and keep the ball in front of our forwards and play to the parts of the field we want him to.”

It shapes as a decent old contest in what should be user-friendly conditions. The Canes bring back their own well-rested stars in Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett and Tyrel Lomax and will be equally motivated by the prospect of earning a home quarter. As usual, the Blues expect the physicality factor to be to the fore, with the breakdown likely to be a battle royale.

MARTY MELVILLE/PHOTOSPORT The inspirational Ardie Savea returns this week to provide some thrust for the Hurricanes.

“They’re No 1 in a lot of stats – linebreaks, tries scored, offloads,” said the Blues coach. “They’re a dangerous, confident team. Their ballrunners are really physical, they have game-breakers in the forwards and backs. It’s an exciting challenge.”

MacDonald was asked about the extent of that physical challenge.

“It’s a different type of physicality. With the speed of their big athletes and the way they carry through contact, they bring a big edge there. You’ve just got to be on because they score tries out of nowhere and as soon as you tap off for a bit they’ll offload and be gone. Roigard at 9 has been outstanding round the fringes and creating a lot of momentum. They have a lot of threats across the park.”

Added Rieko Ioane: “It’s always a game we look forward to. We play similar stylers. We both like to run the ball. It’s just two good teams, and we both understand the importance of getting as many points as we can to secure a quarterfinal spot.”

The stakes are high. Expect the intensity to match.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Harry Plummer, Finlay Christie, Hoskins Sotutu, Adrian Choat, Akira Ioane, Cameron Suafoa, Patrick Tuipulotu (capt), Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, James Tucker, Anton Segner, Sam Nock; Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam/Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Kini Naholo, Aidan Morgan, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (capt), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Caleb Delany, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia. Reserves: Hame Faiva, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi.