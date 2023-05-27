Fijian Drua edge unlucky Moana Pasifika in Super Rugby Pacific thriller

At Churchill Park, Lautoka: Fijian Drua 47 (Meli Derenalagi try 9min, Iosefo Masi 3 tries 13min, 53min, 56min, Ilaisa Droasese 2 tries 17min, 45min, Eroni Sau try 32min; Frank Lomani 6 cons), Moana Pasifika 46 (William Havili 2 tries 5min, 28min, Ezekiel Lindenmuth try 24min, Levi Aumua try 34min, Abraham Pole try 59min, Christian Lealiifano try 67min, Sam Moli try 79min; Lealiifano pen, 4 cons). HT: 26-24.

Yellow card: Emosi Tuqiri (Drua) 78min.

A sizzling hat-trick to find of the season Iosefo Masi has propelled the Fijian Drua to a dramatic one-point victory over Moana Pasifika, and kept alive their slim hopes of an historic quarterfinal spot in Super Rugby Pacific.

But Aaron Mauger’s Moana Pasifika side were desperately unlucky not to grab a last-ditch victory in a 14-try thriller as they crossed for a 79th-minute score to replacement hooker Sam Moli (their third off the lineout drive for the match) to get them within a successful conversion of their first victory of the season.

However veteran first five Christian Lealiifano was not able to slot the two-pointer from 14 metres in from the left touch and the Drua were left to celebrate a much-needed victory that gives them at least a shot of a top-eight finish on the last round of the season.

They will need other results to go their way, and a result over the Reds at home is non-negotiable, but the Fijians have at least left themselves in the hunt with a fifth victory of the season that was as always high in entertainment value.

Masi was superb on a warm, dry afternoon in Lautoka as the centre cut the Moana defence to shreds en route to three tries, 90 metres on the carry, 5 defenders beaten and 3 clean breaks.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Iosefo Masi continued his standout form for Fijian Drua in Saturday’s victory over Moana Pasifika.

The Drua also got big-time displays out of fullback Ilaisa Droasese, wing Eroni Sau and halfback Frank Lomani in their always threatening backline, while up front charging flanker Joseva Tamani, No 8 Meli Derenalagi and hooker Tevita Ikanivere were the pick of the forwards.

But Moana had to be commended for their stickability as they kept charging back from significant deficits, and gave themselves the chance of snatching an unlikely victory in the closing minutes. Fullback William Havili, Crusaders-bound centre Levi Aumua and Lealiifano put in big shifts in the backs, while the visiting pack kept their team in the contest with their ability to convert handy lineouts into tries.

The home side led by just two points, 26-24, after an eight-try first 40 ended at four five-pointers apiece and nothing in a contest that, predictably, featured plenty of scintillating attacking play, and a lot less in the way of steely defence.

The Drua took a few minutes to settle in this must-win clash, with Moana fullback Havili giving his team the early 7-0 lead with an acrobatic finish in the right corner. But then the home side shifted effortlessly into gear in the warm conditions, rattling off three tries in eight minutes to Derenalagi, Masi (his seventh of the season) and fullback Droasese for the 21-7 lead.

The visitors, though, were not about to lie down in this entertaining feast of running rugby and they surged back into the contest with prop Ezekiel Lindenmuth, Havili again and big Aumua all crossing to get them back to within touching distance at the break.

The Drua looked to be cruising as they eased out to 47-27 on the back of two quick Masi strikes in the first quarter of an hour of the second spell, but Moana came charging back with two scores off the drive and a nicely taken score by Lealiifano to set up the big finish.

The big moment

Moana kept coming back at the Drua throughout a surging contest, and this all came down to Lealiifano’s conversion at the end. Unfortunately he hooked it, and the Drua had the result they so desperately needed.

Match rating

8/10: OK, so some of the defence was not exactly copybook. Or even adequate. But who’s going to complain about a 14-try showcase of the attacking skills of both sides. No shortage of entertainment as the Drua continue to show they’re a tough out at home.

MVP

Look no further than the gifted Masi who unleashed the full spectrum of his athletic qualities with a dazzling all-round display. We are surely about to see more of this talented midfielder on the international stage.

The big picture

For the Drua a fifth victory of the season, improving them to 21 points, leaves them in with a shot at the quarterfinals, providing they finish well in their regular season finale at home to the Reds next Saturday. For Moana a 13th consecutive defeat for the campaign means they need a win against the Waratahs in Sydney to avoid the schneid.