Wounded Crusaders sweating on more injuries ahead of playoffs

The defending champs had too much firepower in seeing off the Waratahs 42-18 in Christchurch.

Scott Robertson’s frustration was evident, both in the coaching box and when he addressed media post match.

The Crusaders’ head coach should have been all smiles after watching his side bag a 42-18 bonus point win against the Waratahs on a mild Christchurch evening on Saturday.

But his face said it all, even before he spoke – this was a win that somewhat felt like a loss due to injuries to key players, All Black David Havili and No 8 Cullen Grace.

“Yeah, it does put a damper on things,” he rued after Grace exited with a knee injury early in the first half, before Havili suffered a hamstring injury in the final quarter of their six tries to three win.

Scans loom to determine the severity of their injuries, but the fact Grace needed help to get down the tunnel at halftime, and a hobbled Havili looked in pain as he limped off, doesn’t bode well two weeks out from the playoffs.

The Crusaders are assured a home quarterfinal, and took a big step towards locking up the No 2 seed after snapping the Waratahs’ four-match winning streak.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders midfielder David Havili hurt his hamstring against the Waratahs in Christchurch on Saturday.

Much pleased Robertson about the big win, including superb performances by Fergus Burke, Sam Whitelock and Christian Lio-Willie, although a lack of execution in the second half and the aforementioned injuries meant he wasn’t in the mood for dishing out as much praise as he normally would have.

“We couldn't quite get our rhythm. We had a lot of opportunities and the last pass didn't go our way, then you top that off with a couple of injuries, and it's tough. It's hard to say it's a good win when you've got injuries, but you definitely take it and hopefully the boys are only a couple of weeks out."

What’s clear is Havili and Grace won’t face the Hurricanes next week, although the loss of the No 8 should be offset by Ethan Blackadder’s return from a calf injury.

The Crusaders also have quality options at No 12, most notably Jack Goodhue and Dallas McLeod. However, as Robertson said: "It's Dave Havili, you won't replace him."

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders No 8 Cullen Grace hurt his knee against the Waratahs and is in doubt for the rest of the season.

The good news is loose forward Lio-Willie, who also limped out of the match, wasn’t injured and was instead taken off due to cramp, and the foot injury which scratched Braydon Ennor on Saturday isn’t serious.

“He could have played, but the risk wasn’t worth it,” Robertson said.

Speaking of risk, regardless of the equation regarding playoff seeding next week, don’t expect the Crusaders to be cautious when they wrap up the regular season against the Hurricanes in the capital next weekend.

“We've got to get a bit of cohesion, we've got to get guys game time together, we've had our chance to freshen the group up. We’ll look at the leaderboard, but we’ll actually look what our team needs,” Robertson said.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders fullback Fergus Burke scores against the Waratahs in Christchurch on Saturday.

Before heading to the sheds to check on the latest players added to the injured list, which includes three All Blacks props, and at one stage included 17 players, Robertson paid tribute to newly capped Crusader John Afoa.

Only a couple of days after flying into Christchurch from France, the 39-year-old World Cup winning All Black and Blues centurion played 49 minutes at tighthead prop, and became the oldest player in Super Rugby history more than a decade after his last game in New Zealand.

“Oh, that’s special, isn’t it. He didn't hesitate when we contacted him. When you go around the grounds, and I went around the grounds worldwide, to find someone we knew was a good scrummaging prop, experienced, available.

“There's not many experienced props. When you look at NZ Rugby, and you're down to this, it's a concern. But I don't want to take away from a good story.”