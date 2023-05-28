Mark Telea magic inspires Blues as the tussle for All Blacks wing spots heats up

Winger Mark Telea already had a hat-trick before sliding over for the match-winner as the Blues saw off the Hurricanes at Eden Park.

ANALYSIS: Was that Blues speedster Mark Telea kicking clear of a pretty decent chasing pack for the All Blacks right wing spot in World Cup year?

Sure looked like it as he torched the Hurricanes on Eden Park on Saturday night with a brilliant quartet of tries to provide the most telling individual contribution to a 36-25 victory that was vital for the Blues as the Super Rugby Pacific regular season finish line approaches.

At the very least it was an in-form wing looking for all the world like he’s finding some juicy form at the right time of the season, with Telea following up a star turn against the Reds last week with an equally devastating individual effort in this crucial 4 v 5 matchup that all but clinches a home quarterfinal for the Blues.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues wing Mark Telea was in unstoppable form with two first-half tries against the Hurricanes at Eden Park.

Sure, there’s still some water to flow under the bridge yet before Ian Foster makes his big decisions round, first, a squad and, then, his pecking order for the World Cup campaign, but in a highly competitive area, Telea’s sizzling, and consistent, form has to be notable.

Foster has a lot to think about around his back three, with Caleb Clarke and Leicester Fainga’anuku looking like the leading contenders on the left wing side, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan all floating as pretty decent fullback options and plenty of contenders emerging on the right flank.

With Emoni Narawa in career-best form for the Chiefs just down the road (and generating plenty of noise with it), his team-mate Shaun Stevenson putting his hand up for multiple positions and Jordan back in the flow for the Crusaders, albeit playing at fullback, where many believe he should also feature for the All Blacks, there are plenty of contenders for the No 14 jersey.

But none are playing as well as Telea right now.

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Hurricanes tried hard, but they failed to get a handle on Blues wing Mark Telea on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old ran for 156 metres (on 15 carries), beat 11 defenders, scored one try and assisted on another last week against the Reds. On Saturday night he surpassed that effort with four quite special tries, 52 metres carried (on a slippery night), 10 defenders beaten, 3 clean breaks and a whole team of Hurricanes befuddled as to how to stop him.

His knack for squeezing through impossible gaps, shrugging off defenders and turning nothing into something is really quite special. It’s X-factor that is invaluable at the very highest level.

“He’s on fire at the moment,” said Blues coach Leon MacDonald afterwards. “He was the difference really – close to the line or in the middle of the field, or wherever he decides to pop up. And that’s probably his point of difference. He’s all over the place, and you can’t get away from him.

“He’s always looking for opportunities, whether he’s off the back of a ruck, whether he’s inside or outside 10, whether he’s on the edge, he’s dangerous and he’s just hungry to get his hands on the ball. He was fantastic tonight.”

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland brokered no argument about the Blues’ game-changer.

”He was good, wasn't he? He’s a quality player,” he said. “I think what he’s doing defensively too is just as good as what you’re seeing with him scoring tries like he did tonight. He’s definitely a hard man to defend, but it’s possible.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Blues had plenty to celebrate on Saturday night at Eden park, with wing Mark Telea notching four tries.

The Blues have talked about looking to peak later this season, after they felt they tailed off near the end of last year's runnerup campaign, and also about getting more ball into the hands of their outsides who have not had the opportunities they might have liked in some of the bigger matchups earlier.

Telea certainly looks for all money as if he has taken his game to another level as the regular season draws to a close, and he’s also lighting up in neon the benefits of getting ball in his mitts as often as possible.

His tries on Saturday night, that had a 21,000-strong crowd at times gasping in wonder, revealed the full gamut of his repertoire. His first showcased his strength, the second his speed and acceleration, the third his incredible dexterity on his feet in close spaces and the fourth his consummate skill as he ran on to Bryce Heem’s kick-through to gather skidding ball that confounded the Canes defence.

It’s a well-known fact that All Blacks selectors only really start paying attention at the business end of the Super Rugby season. Big closing-round games with plenty on them and the knockout rounds are when they feel they get their best guide to international readiness.

Well, Telea, who came in from the cold on last year's tour to finish the season as their first-choice No 14, looks like he is timing his run beautifully. He is fast, deceptively strong, has some sort of a nose for the tryline and is putting out the performances on a regular basis.

Coming into this match he led the competition in metres carried and defenders beaten, and was second in clean breaks. He is now also the leading try-scorer, with 11. Those are numbers that must capture the attention of All Blacks coaches.

It was a telling contribution for his Blues team, too, as they now take a firm grip on fourth spot, and are challenging the Brumbies for third. On a tough night, where the Hurricanes hung in there until the end, the Auks would probably not have won without their right wing’s contribution.

If the Blues hope to kick on from here, and capture that elusive championship, Telea shapes as a crucial figure. The form he’s in, any ball in his mitts looks like coming up trumps.