Super Rugby Pacific talking points: Fast-finishing Luke Jacobson sends important message

Chiefs No 8 Luke Jacobson dashes clear for a try against the Brumbies at GIO Stadium on Saturday night.

Remember old concrete shoulders? Also known as Chiefs loose forward Luke Jacobson? He played two tests for the All Blacks in 2019 and another 10 in ‘22, but hasn't really been sighted since as other perhaps more dynamic types have been preferred.

Well, Jacobson well and truly offered a reminder of the qualities he brings to a well-oiled rugby machine on Saturday night in Canberra when he produced arguably the star turn for the Chiefs in a crunch 31-21 victory over the Brumbies that seals the minor premiership for Clayton McMillan's side.

This time of the year, of course, is all about timing as teams jockey for, first, preferred spots in the playoff equation and, then, the sort of momentum that the Crusaders have mastered in order to become eventual Super Rugby champions.

Saturday’s result against a fellow title contender was vital for the Chiefs after their first slipup of the year against the Reds, and a slightly shaky correction against the undermanned Canes. It was the sort of statement that suggests they're ready to go up a cog over the run home.

And it was hard to fault Jacobson’s timing on Saturday night as he produced a performance that must have had the watching All Blacks coaches scribbling furiously. He ran for a team-high 131 metres (on 13 carries), for goodness sake. With 7 tackle-busts, 1 clean break, 1 try and an offload thrown in. Not bad for a No 8 supposedly more about withering defence and high physicality than what you might call more flamboyant qualities.

Jacobson was surpassed last year by the likes of Hoskins Sotutu, Shannon Frizell and Akira Ioane in the national pecking order, but another dynamic showing or two like Saturday’s might cause a rethink on that. Throw in his leadership qualities and the non-negotiables in his game, and you have a player who just might shine on the World Cup stage.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues wing Mark Telea showed the Hurricanes a clean pair of heels at Eden Park on Saturday.

Wings, and a prayer

Speaking of All Blacks contenders, how about the options Ian Foster has at his disposal in the back three?

In terms of out-and-out wings Blues pair Mark Telea and Caleb Clarke, Chiefs speedster Emoni Narawa and Crusaders finisher Leicester Faainga’anuku have all showed pretty decent Super Rugby form, while more fullback types such as Shaun Stevenson, Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan and Beauden Barrett also factor into the mix.

Foster has some big calls to make to narrow down his chosen ones to head to France, with all of the above showing the sort of form in SRP that suggests they could be difference-makers on the big stage.

Telea, you would think, is now a cert after a string of impressive displays for the Blues, and it would be a big call to leave the powerhouse Caleb Clarke out. But does Fainga’anuku’s decision to head offshore count against him? And does Foster take a chance on the silky smooth Stevenson who has barely put a foot wrong all season?

It might just take a strong finals run to sort out the final pecking order, so close is it between these talented contenders. Something to keep an eye on as things unfold.

Maturing like a fine wine

Blues coach Leon MacDonald could only grin when asked about the game-changing efforts of 34-year-old utility back Bryce Heem after Saturday's win over the Canes.

Heem probably sealed the competitive No 12 spot for the finals with a standout display at Eden Park that saw him combined strongly with Rieko Ioane in midfield and set up two crucial tries over the run home.

“He’s reaching his peak as a 34-year-old,” noted the Blues coach. “You can’t not pick him at the moment, and that’s what you want from your players because the guys he’s leapfrogged have played good rugby as well. He was massive tonight. He gave us that gainline when needed and made plays like that grubber through (for Telea’s final try) to show he’s more than a heavy ball-carrier. He’s a smart footballer.”

ROUND 14 RESULTS

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. Highlanders 35 (Jona Nareki try 16min, Hugh Renton try 25min, Saula Ma’u try 59min, Connor Garden-Bachop try 68min, Folau Fakatava try 79min; Sam Gilbert 4 con, Freddie Burns con) Reds 30 (Liam Wright try 7min, Jake Upfield 11min, Suliasi Vunivalu try 39min; Tom Lynagh 3 con, 3 pen) HT: 14-21.

At AAMI Park, Melbourne: Rebels 52 (Ryan Louwrens try 11min, Brad Wilkin try 19min, Sam Talakai try 34min, Josh Kemeny try 48min, Richard Hardwick try 57min, Lachie Anderson try 68min, Nick Jooste try 74min, Vaiolini Ekuasi try 77min; Reece Hodge 6 cons), Force 14 (Sam Spink 2 tries 5min, 60min; Max Burey 2 cons). HT: 19-7.

At Churchill Park, Lautoka: Fijian Drua 47 (Meli Derenalagi try 9min, Iosefo Masi 3 tries 13min, 53min, 56min, Ilaisa Droasese 2 tries 17min, 45min, Eroni Sau try 32min; Frank Lomani 6 con), Moana Pasifika 46 (William Havili 2 tries 5min, 28min, Ezekiel Lindenmuth try 24min, Levi Aumua try 34min, Abraham Pole try 59min, Christian Lealiifano try 67min, Sam Moli try 79min; Lealiifano pen, 4 con). HT: 26-24.

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Crusaders 42 (David Havili try 9min, Codie Taylor try 21min, Mitchell Drummond try 27min, Fergus Burke try 37min, Richie Mo’unga try 59min, Sione Havili Talitui try 78min; Mo’unga 6 con) Waratahs 18 (Jake Gordon try 13min, Dylan Pietsch try 55min, Nephi Leatigaga try 75min; Ben Donaldson pen). HT: 28-8.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Blues 36 (Mark Telea 4 tries 11min, 28min, 64min, 79min, Hoskins Sotutu try 20min, Rieko Ioane try 74min; Harry Plummer 2 con, Stephen Perofeta con) Hurricanes 25 (Cam Roigard try 32min, Billy Proctor try 50min, Kini Naholo 2 tries 71min, 77min; Jordie Barrett con, pen). HT: 19-10.

At GIO Stadium, Canberra: Chiefs 31 (Luke Jacobson try 3min, Josh Ioane try 32min, Cortez Ratima try 55min, Shaun Stevenson try 60min; Damian McKenzie 4 con, pen) Brumbies 21(Len Ikitau try 12min, Corey Toole try 69min, Pete Samu try 80+2min; Noah Lolesio con, Jack Debreczeni 2 con). HT: 17-7.