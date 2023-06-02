What does Wallabies coach Eddie Jones' shock decision mean for Super Rugby Pacific?

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones says he is finishing up after the World Cup, but Rugby Australia says he’s contracted through to 2027.

Eddie Jones' declaration he will stop coaching the Wallabies after the World Cup won't have an immediate impact on Super Rugby Pacific.

But down the track, who knows? Jones, who signed a five-year deal with Rugby Australia after New Zealander Dave Rennie was sacked in January, says he will walk out on the Wallabies after the global tournament in France later this year.

Speaking to the Evening Standard Rugby Podcast, Jones dropped the bomb. Win, or lose, he’s out. Rugby Australia, an organisation that will farewell CEO Andy Marinos this month accepting his resignation, put on a brave face by noting Jones was contracted through to 2027.

This, remember, was an outfit that signed Rennie until the end of this year. We all know how that turned out.

While the imminent departure of Marinos, and the potential loss of Jones, won’t have an impact on the final month of SRP, the ongoing dramas at Rugby Australia highlight, once again, that the outfit charged with looking after the game's wellbeing in that country is enduring a wild ride under brash chairman Hamish McLennan.

Should New Zealanders be worried? Maybe. If Rugby Australia is humming that should flow down to SRP; if their five teams are competitive, it can only be good for the trans-Tasman competition.

If Jones walks into the sunset, it creates more instability. While a national coach may not be directly involved with an SRP club, his power and influence shouldn't be underestimated.

RUGBY AUSTRALIA New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones warns the All Blacks that his side will be "coming for them". (First published in February.)

That's because a Wallabies coach can potentially keep a player in Australia by using the test jersey as a fat carrot. Which, of course, should make that country's SRP teams more competitive.

And let's not get started on the saga of the competition's independent commission, which has yet to be launched because NZ Rugby continue to struggle to find common ground with the combative McLennan.

Despite repeatedly saying he's committed to making the commission a reality, the waiting game continues. The biggest loser from this saga? SRP. Now, let's focus on the final round ahead of the quarterfinals.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Former All Black Brad Thorn will have coached the Reds for the last time, if they don’t make the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals.

How many Australian teams can qualify?

The Brumbies and Waratahs are safe. The Reds, Force and Rebels are fighting to secure the final two places in the top eight, along with the Highlanders and Fijian Drua.

Our tip? For the Reds to retain seventh spot by beating the Drua in Suva. Then, and wait for it, the Highlanders to grip the eighth and final spot, despite losing to the Blues in Auckland. Yes, we’re serious.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Anton Lienert-Brown will captain the Chiefs in Perth.

Can the Chiefs do the Highlanders a favour in Perth?

With his team at the top of the log and unable to be overtaken, Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has rested key players ahead of the quarterfinal in Hamilton next weekend. All Blacks Brodie Retallick and Damian McKenzie are among those to head home early.

The Force have won their last six games at home. If they secure an upset win, the Highlanders will be toast. It’s up to the Chiefs to do them a favour.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Rob Rush, the son of ex-All Black Eric Rush, could finally make his debut for the Blues.

Will Rob Rush, the son of former All Black and sevens maestro Eric, finally make his SRP debut?

If all goes to plan for the Blues against the Highlanders, loose forward Rush should be rewarded for his patience when Leon MacDonald whistles him off the reserves bench at Eden Park. Rob, 22, is the younger brother of Brady, a member of the All Blacks Sevens squad.

If Rob is nervous, the old head Roger Tuivasa-Sheck can help calm the farm. RTS has been recalled to the reserves, because Bryce Heem withdrew at late notice.

This could be RTS’ final outing in the Blues jersey before he returns to the NRL. His cross-code switch was no success, but he's handled the setbacks with dignity.

Stuff Crusaders captain Scott Barrett will start at No 6 against the Hurricanes.

What should be expected from Scott Barrett, when he starts at No 6 for the Crusaders against the Hurricanes?

Lots of hard work. Captain Barrett is programmed to crash into bodies, claim lineout ball, and get to his feet quickly. His ball carrying will be an additional bonus. The job at blindside flanker remains an option when he joins the All Blacks, but expect him to spend most of the night in Wellington working close to the rucks.

What can Dane Coles offer the Hurricanes?

Back from injury, long-serving All Blacks hooker Coles should offer stability to a 'Canes lineout that was a shambles against the Blues last week.

The Crusaders will try and unpick that set-piece at every opportunity. If Coles spends his evening chirping like a starling on a suger-high we will know he's comfortable. That can only be a good thing.