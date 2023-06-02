Mark Telea factor looms large as Highlanders chase Super Rugby Pacific upset v Blues

Blues wing Mark Telea had himself a day out last time out against the Highlanders in Dunedin.

If the Highlanders are going to conjure close to the upset of the season against the Blues at Eden Park on Friday night, they are likely going to have to solve the Mark Telea puzzle – an enigma that has proven beyond a trail of Super Rugby Pacific teams this season.

Telea mania, which reached a peak in the wake of last Saturday night’s four-try performance against the Hurricanes at Eden Park, was showing no signs of abating in the lead-in to the Blues’ regular season finale with returning skipper Dalton Papalii labelling his in-form team-mate if not the best wing in the game, damn close to it.

The 26-year-old wing is in the midst of a season for the ages, leading the competition in tries scored (11), clean breaks (21) and defenders beaten (73), and sitting second in metres carried (1332), all while playing just 10 of the Blues’ 13 matches thus far.

BLUES Ricky Riccitelli commits to the Blues for another two years.

And the Highlanders, assuredly, need no introduction to the powerhouse two-test wing. In their first-round encounter in Dunedin, won 60-20 by the Blues, he ran for a season-high 202 metres on 13 carries, with 13 defenders beaten, 4 clean breaks, 2 tries and a pair of try assists.

Telea’s form has been constant and impressive for the Blues in 2023. Four times he has run for over 130 metres on the carry, and in his last two outings he has beaten a combined 21 defenders. Against the Canes he showcased his uncanny ability to slip tackles en route to those four tries, and afterwards visiting coach Jason Holland reckoned the wing’s defence was close to the most impressive part of his game (a view backed up by Blues assistant Craig McGrath).

The eighth-placed Landers (5-8) may or may not need a victory on Friday night to clinch a quarterfinal spot. A win would do it, and a defeat would likely require the Force, Drua and Rebels to also slip up in the final round (a possibility).

But they are certainly going to have to find a way to halt the runaway Telea caboose.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Mark Telea was in majestic form against the Hurricanes at Eden Park with a quartet of tries.

“He’s unbelievable, man, seriously crazy,” said Papalii who’s watched the last two performances while suspended, but returns for this one. “He’s got really good balance, and for his size he’s bloody powerful. I’ve played him at NPC and gone to tackle him, and he’s just given me a bullet fend. Its like, ‘hey, I’ve got to think how to tackle this guy’.

“He’s been a problem, and he’s always going to be a problem.”

A nightmare, you might say, for a loose forward to follow around the park.

”If he makes a break I tell him to pipe it down a little bit, let me catch up,” added Papalii. “He is in exceptional form and if he carries on I’d say he’s either the best or one of the best wingers in the world. He’s just got to keep doing what he’s doing.”

Papalii likes the chances of that.

“He’s a hard worker, and has the gifts to take it all the way. I’ve seen him grow on and off the field. He’s already one of the best or if not the best winger in the game, and he’s still getting better.”

For all that the third-placed Blues (9-4), who made a late backline change to bring in Stephen Perofeta for the injured Bryce Heem (groin), are still searching for a level they’d love to produce in this final regular season outing.

“We’ve got to put an 80-minute-plus game together. We tend to fall off during games,” said Papalii, pointing to the disproportionate amount of points conceded late. “We know that’s the problem and we’ve talked as leaders that we need to bring the boys in ... we call it a grip moment, where we need to take it by the hands and execute.”

The Blues anticipate the Landers making that tough on Friday night.

“They’re going to go down swinging,” added Papalii. “They think of themselves as battlers. It’s always going to be a test match against them. That underdog persona gives them energy, and they’re going to come up and throw the kitchen sink at it.”

The Blues should prevail comfortably. They’ve won six of their last seven overall, are on a five-game winning streak against the southerners, and have beaten them the last six on the bounce at home.

But the Landers have won back-to-back thrillers as they’ve embraced late-season desperation mode, and McGrath reckoned they’d arrive in Auckland “licking their lips at the chance to catch us off guard”.

His team’s task, he added, was to be ready for what’s coming. Well, that and get the Telea the ball whenever possible.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Harry Plummer, Caleb Clarke, Stephen Perofeta, Finlay Christie; Dalton Papalii (capt), Anton Segner, Tom Robinson, James Tucker, Patrick Tuipulotu, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Rob Rush, Akira Ioane, Sam Nock, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, AJ Lam.

Highlanders: Mitch Hunt, Scott Gregory, Matt Whaanga, Sam Gilbert, Jona Nareki, Freddie Burns, Aaron Smith, Hugh Renton, Billy Harmon (capt), Shannon Frizell, Max Hicks, Pari Pari Parkinson, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Rhys Marshall, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Sean Withy, Folau Fakatava, Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ).