John Afoa's short-lived return to Super Rugby set to end against Hurricanes

Super Rugby Pacific, round 15: Hurricanes v Crusaders Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Saturday, 7.05pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, updates on Stuff

John Afoa will keep his phone handy just in case, but the reality is his short-lived return to Super Rugby is more than likely to conclude on Saturday night.

The 39-year-old will hang on to his Crusaders’ kit after they face the Hurricanes in the capital, though. After all, he will at least need some of it if the red and blacks and the Blues clash in the semifinals.

That’s a very real possibility. Raising the question: Who will the Blues centurion root for if the collision course the two rivals are on comes to fruition?

“Lucky I'm getting kicked out and can't play those [playoff] games, because it would be a bit of a conflict,” Afoa said.

“I'm just a pure supporter, you know what I mean? I'll maybe wear my Blues top and my Crusaders shorts and just sit on halfway and see what happens.”

A week after returning from France and making a shock debut for the Crusaders in his first game on New Zealand soil in more than a decade, the World Cup winning All Black isn’t eligible to feature in the playoffs, as it stands.

Joe Allison/Getty Images John Afoa in action for the Crusaders against the Waratahs in Christchurch last weekend.

While the Crusaders could apply for an exemption if their already grim injury crisis worsens, rules state only athletes who have played in New Zealand by April 1 are eligible to feature in the playoffs.

Afoa, who will play for Bay of Plenty in this year’s NPC, was disappointed he was likely finished, although the silver lining was he could return home to Auckland and family.

“I’ll be happy to go back and watch both of my teams now, the Blues and the Crusaders, the next couple of weeks,” he said ahead of the team’s captain’s run on Friday.

Before he prepared for his last media requirements in Super Rugby, he joked with 23-year-old uncapped halfback Louie Chapman, who was set for his first stand-up with reporters.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Halfback Louie Chapman pictured playing for Tasman against Canterbury in Christchurch during the 2021 NPC season.

It was a sample of the banter and energy head coach Scott Robertson, speaking the previous day, said he’d brought to Rugby Park in his short time in Christchurch.

Indeed, he’s not afraid to have a laugh and offer a bit of cheek, although Afoa said he did refrain from giving veteran hooker Codie Taylor a hard time for dropping a pass against the Waratahs last weekend, one Afoa threw him after he found himself in acres of space.

"Nah, because I don't know him that well. If it was [Sam] Whitelock, I would have ripped him and I would have ripped him all week, him and Willi [Heinz] have been getting it because I know them well. All the other boys I've sort of just like hanged off a little bit, I don't want to tear into them too much."

Afoa played 49 minutes against the Waratahs a couple of days after jetting into the Garden City from France, and was so zapped after the match he went straight to his hotel and crashed afterwards.

But, having recovered with a soak at the New Brighton hot pools, before spending a full week immersing himself with the Crusaders at their headquarters, he didn’t rule out going longer if required this week.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Crusaders are all but assured of finishing second on the ladder headed into the playoffs.

“It’s negotiable. I dunno...I feel good, a week of training, a week of sleep and potentially my last game of Super. I want to go out there and represent myself well, my family well, the Crusaders well for giving me the opportunity, and help set up their run for the playoffs.”

And with that Afoa headed for the training pitch, making way for Chapman, who will become the 46th player used by the Crusaders this season if he gets off the bench on Saturday.

The Christchurch Boys’ High School old boy has been patient, but has finally got his opportunity with Heinz injured and Noah Hotham on New Zealand under-20s duty.

Praised by Robertson for persevering and not giving up on his dream to represent the Crusaders, hearing his name called this week was one of a bunch of “pinch myself” moments this season, as was getting the chance to mix with Afoa.

“Because I remember watching him when I was a young fella, playing for the All Blacks and playing for the Blues. It's been pretty cool to rub shoulders with these guys."

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitch Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Scott Barrett (capt), Sam Whitelock, Quinten Strange, John Afoa, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl-Sykes-Martin, Reuben O'Neill, Zach Gallagher, Sione Havili Talitui, Louie Chapman, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Daniel Sinkinson, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Kini Naholo, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (capt), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Caleb Delany, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Tevita Mafileo. Reserves: Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Owen Franks, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan.