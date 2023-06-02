Retiring Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles set for likely Wellington swansong

Super Rugby Pacific, round 15: Hurricanes v Crusaders Where: Sky Stadium, Wellington When: Saturday, 7.05pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, updates on Stuff

Retiring Hurricanes legend Dane Coles will get a chance to bid farewell to the city he has represented for the past 15 seasons after all, after making it back in the nick of time for the team’s last guaranteed home game.

Not that the no-nonsense All Blacks hooker wants anyone to make a big deal of his potential Sky Stadium swansong.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images A Hurricanes fan holds a sign of Dane Coles’ face during his last appearance for the team, against the Chiefs in April.

The 138-game stalwart, who announced he would be hanging up his boots at the end of 2023, was in danger of missing out on playing another game in Wellington.

Plagued by concussion issues and a calf injury, Coles has not been sighted for the Hurricanes since their 33-17 defeat to the Chiefs on April 15.

Unless they can force their way into the top four, which appears a tall order as the Hurricanes are currently fifth, four points adrift of the Brumbies heading into the final round, it appears likely that Saturday’s clash against the Crusaders will be their last at home.

For 36-year-old Coles, that means that the match could also be his last at the venue where he made his Super Rugby debut all the way back in 2009.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Dane Coles dives over to score a try against the Reds during the 2021 season.

“I’ve tried to take the emotion out of it. It’s cool to be back but I’m not trying to build it up to be a fairytale send off or anything,” the understated Coles said.

“I’m a guy that likes to stay in the background but I suppose there’s been a bit of reflection this week, looking back on the memories and the people I’ve played with.”

A product of Paraparaumu, Coles has spent his entire 15-season career with his hometown Super Rugby team, the Hurricanes.

After scoring on debut in a 26-22 defeat to the Waratahs in 2009, he has gone on to play a whopping 138 games for the Hurricanes – third only to Julian Savea and TJ Perenara.

Coles was captain of the Hurricanes in 2016, the year they won their only Super Rugby championship after beating the Lions 20-3 in the decider.

BLUES Ricky Riccitelli commits to the Blues for another two years.

Reflecting on his decision to calls it quits, Coles said his body was telling him “it was time”.

“My contract was coming to an end and my mind and body have taken a bit of a hammering,” he said.

“After this year I thought I had nothing to give, and I was pretty content with the decision.

“To retire in New Zealand was pretty cool, just playing for teams that I’ve really enjoyed playing for and have meant a lot to me as a kid.

“People tell you know when you’re ready, there’s a feeling I think, so that was my decision and I’m happy.

“I’ve moved home, I’ve set myself up, my kids are in school and my family have been a massive factor. I think I’m a bit of a homebody to be fair.

Stuff Former Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd and Dane Coles parade the Super Rugby trophy through Wellington in 2016.

“I’ve travelled a lot with rugby and have set myself up at home, so I’m pretty keen to just sail off into the sunset and get onto the next stage of my life.”

A veteran of 84 tests for the All Blacks, Coles is hoping his final game as a professional rugby player will come in the Rugby World Cup final later in the year, but his injury struggles have cast a hint of doubt over his involvement.

“There’s a couple of priorities in my rugby this year and that’s right up there, but you can’t worry about that stuff when you’re injured.

“I can’t control what is going to happen. All I can do is stay in the fight and give myself a chance.”

Although Saturday’s game should not have any bearing on where the Hurricanes finish, Coles said a win over the defending champion Crusaders would serve as a huge boost ahead of the quarterfinals.

The Hurricanes head into Saturday’s game on the back of consecutive defeats to the Chiefs and Blues.

“There’s still a chance [of securing a home quarterfinal] but we’re pretty keen to perform and to win, that’s the bottom line,” he said.

“We were pretty gutted after the Blues effort [last weekend] but if we’re going to progress and grab some momentum going into the playoffs then a win would be nice.

“They’re a tough Crusaders side that is hitting their straps but it’s pretty plain and simple for us.”

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Daniel Sinkinson, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Kini Naholo, Brett Cameron, Cam Roigard, Ardie Savea (capt), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Devan Flanders, Caleb Delany, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Tevita Mafileo. Reserves: Jacob Devery, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Owen Franks, Justin Sangster, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Ruben Love, Bailyn Sullivan.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitch Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Scott Barrett (capt), Sam Whitelock, Quinten Strange, John Afoa, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl-Sykes-Martin, Reuben O'Neill, Zach Gallagher, Sione Havili Talitui, Louie Chapman, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.