Blues still searching for top form ahead of Super Rugby quarterfinal v Waratahs

ANALYSIS: The Blues will host the Waratahs in next weekend’s Super Rugby quarterfinals at Eden Park, and you have to say their cunning plan to hit a late-season peak appears to be on track.

Based on what we saw on Friday night in their regular season finale against the Highlanders at Eden Park – an at-times painful to watch 16-9 victory against one of the stragglers of this competition – Leon MacDonald’s men remain in search of their best stuff as they head into the knockout stages.

That seems a harsh thing to say for a team that’s won seven of its last eight matches to wrap up the round-robin, but this Blues outfit clearly remains short of the fluency, the rhythm, and the explosiveness that is there when they are at their best. There were glimpses of it in a Friday night arm-wrestle on the Garden of Eden, but nothing more.

Of course last year they roared into finals footy, riding a 13-game win streak, that became 15 by the time they reached the final against the Crusaders. And then promptly fell in a heap on the big occasion to miss out on a championship that looked theirs for the taking.

This year they’ve talked about feeling like they peaked too early in ‘22, and searching for a better-timed run in this competition. They’ve also made it clear they’re happy to fly a little under the radar, with the Chiefs the team everyone is talking about in 2023, and the Crusaders emerging as their closest pursuers.

But, based on this performance, the Blues have a long way to go to find the sort of form they will need to win a likely semifinal against the Crusaders in Christchurch (should they negotiate the Waratahs banana skin without slipping on it), and then, perhaps, back it up in the final against those impressive Chiefs.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues wing Mark Telea pops the pass against the Highlanders in Friday night’s 16-9 victory at Eden Park.

The Blues are not without hope, with a backline full of dangerous types, and Beauden Barrett due to return from his cut heel for the quarterfinals. But the sloppy nature of this victory over the Highlanders, which leaves the southerners needing other results to go their way over the round to sneak into the quarterfinals themselves, does not exactly fill you with hope.

The Blues had more than enough ball, and platforms, to put this game beyond doubt. That they abjectly failed to do that sees them stagger, rather than swagger, into the knockout rounds. They have a long, long way to go, and a week, maybe two, to find something resembling their best stuff.

That MacDonald’s men so abjectly failed to dominate, or even put away, a side as limited as these Highlanders has to be a concern for Blues fans. They had so much ball in a match that featured 30 penalties, and nearly as many scrums, but were woeful in their execution. They managed just a single try over 80 minutes, to lock Patrick Tuipulotu, and were held scoreless over the final 40 minutes.

There is a long, long way for this team to go to find a level of play that will trouble the Crusaders and Chiefs, let alone the ‘Tahs. They have a big pack that can knock you back physically, and a lot of threatening types with ball in hand, headed by the in-form Mark Telea, but the combinations, fluency and accuracy required to convert pressure into points was woefully absent in this regular season finale.

Telea and Rieko Ioane looked threatening in snapshots, and ran for a combined 200-plus metres, but too often their razzle-dazzle play fizzled into nothing. Same with a strong effort by youngster Anton Segner in the pack. Very little flowed on a disappointing night for the Auks.

The Blues have played better – much better – in recent weeks, but this was a worrying step backwards in the shadow of finals footy. They take no momentum, form or confidence into the Tahs matchup, and must now summon this peak they’ve been searching for from memory.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Rieko Ioane carries into the tackle for the Blues against the Highlanders at Eden Park on Friday night.

Credit to the Highlanders, limited though they were. They did not offer a lot with ball in hand, but they tackled their hearts out and battled away manfully at the scrum. When they went a man down in the second spell (prop Jermaine Ainsley sent to the bin) they still held the Blues out.

The southerners must now hope the Drua, Rebels and Force, hot on their heels, all lose over the remainder of this round. Or their season, and Aaron Smith’s outstanding career with them, is over.