Brumbies book home Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal with Hurricanes after Rebels win

Brumbies powerhouse Fred Kaihea runs into traffic against the Rebels in Canberra.

The Brumbies will play a home Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal while the Melbourne Rebels' challenge is over, after the Canberra side ended the regular season with a 33-17 win.

Three successive tries after falling behind 10-7 in the first half allowed the hosts to take control at Canberra Stadium and consign the Rebels to a lowly 11th-place finish.

The fourth-placed Brumbies will host the Hurricanes next Saturday night, and they will need to find another gear if they're to keep their season alive.

The Rebels lost a staggering four players in a horror injury run – Matt Gibbon, Jordan Uelese, Alex Mafi and Andrew Kellaway all succumbing to head knocks in the first half to destroy Melbourne's chances of generating momentum.

They were not helped by a yellow card for centre Reece Hodge for repeated fouling, the Brumbies overturning an early three-point deficit with a flurry of tries.

ACT coach Stephen Larkham was satisfied with the display and said it prepared his side well for next Saturday's crunch encounter.

“We're certainly pleased with the result,” he said.

“They've troubled us every time we've played them ... they trouble us at the breakdown.

“They've got some really good poachers out there on the field, they go really hard with their tackle contest.

“They were obviously chasing a finals spot, throwing the ball around a fair bit, so good composure from our guys just to stay in those passages.”

Tries for hooker Connal McInerney, fullback Tom Wright and centre Ollie Sapsford put the game to bed for the Brumbies.

Melbourne starlet Carter Gordon had earlier sliced through the line to give the Rebels the lead but a mixed bag saw his loose pass to Joe Pincus returned 80 metres in a quick fashion for Wright's try.

ACT winger Corey Toole had opened the scoring and again pushed his Wallabies case with his trademark power and speed getting him over the line, a delightful cut-out ball from Jack Debreczeni helping him through.

The Brumbies again struggled to retain possession from their own lineout, a common theme throughout the season.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Brumbies hooker Billy Pollard offloads during their routine win over the Rebels at GIO Stadium.

Brumbies lock Nick Frost appeared to hyper-extend his knee early in the second half under tackling pressure but remarkably played out the game despite hobbling at times.

It would have provided a scare for Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, who has Frost in his Rugby World Cup plans after picking him for the national side's recent training camp.

Melbourne hooker Uelese copped a horrific accidental knee from the Brumbies’ Cadeyrn Neville and was taken from the field via medicab in the first half.

The Rebels end the campaign with an unimpressive 4-10 record, and will need to find a replacement for departing stalwart Hodge who is heading to French rugby.

Coach Kevin Foote said the early injuries had thwarted his side's chances of an upset win.

“We were brave again like all year, we gutted it out,” he said.

“We were pretty disappointed with the four head knocks in the first half, it probably lost our momentum for the game.

“Our defence was stinging and also the try we scored ... was a great effort.

“We just lost some momentum to the game and then there were long-range tries against us that probably cost us a little bit.”