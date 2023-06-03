Chiefs, Crusaders on top, but Blues, Canes hover as Super Rugby Pacific finals set

ANALYSIS: Can anyone stop a Chiefs-Crusaders Super Rugby Pacific final? More to the point, is there anyone out there who would not relish a matchup for all the marbles between the indomitable force of 2023 and the immovable object that is the red and black dynasty?

There's plenty of water to flow under the post-season bridge yet, and of course fans of the Blues, Brumbies and now the Hurricanes will have their hopes. Others too will dream big among the darker-hued horses still in the race. But, let's face it, you would not put your house against the prospect of the two Kiwi heavyweights being the last pair standing come June 24.

The Chiefs have been dominant pretty much throughout this season, apart from that slipup against the Reds, and they will not leave their home fortress of FMG Stadium Waikato as long as they remain in the finals. They have a lot going for them – their game is in fine fettle, their depth outstanding, and they are fabulously coached, organised and motivated – and it is going to take something very, very good to tip them over when it matters.

Elias Rodriguez/PHOTOSPORT Crusaders centre Braydon Ennor reaches out for the try in Saturday night's clash against the Hurricanes.

But, as we well know, the Crusaders are very, very good. They have proven that time and time and time again. And they will be desperate to farewell their departing coach and a swag of red and black legends in the time-honoured fashion. Winning finals on the road, which they will likely face again, is something that deters them not one iota.

They have their issues with injury across the lineup (a handful of key performers are out, others battling to get back), but you just know they will find a way to be as competitive as they possibly can be. That was in evidence in a wonderful regular season finale at Sky Stadium on Saturday night as they were shaded 27-26 by the Canes in a cracking and passionate encounter. Dead what?

Neither team really had anything to play for, with their finishing positions secured heading in. But no one told them that. Great mates Codie Taylor and Dane Coles (in his farewell at his home stadium) went at it hammer and tongs throughout to personify what it all meant – never mind the table, there was a footy game to win.

And the Canes did it with a brilliant second half that will be a massive confidence fillup heading into that tough trip to Canberra. On the strength of this, they must be a decent chance. Yes, they’ve lost both their starting wings, but this is a group with character, and drive, and no little skill. And while they have Ardie Savea and Jordie Barrett and Cam Roigard and Billy Proctor in their lineup, they are a chance. That quartet are on some sort of a roll.

Masanori Udagawa/Getty Images Ardie Savea takes charge for the Hurricanes.

The Crusaders won’t be too deterred by a defeat heading into finals. Water off the proverbial duck’s. It's a timely reminder that they can take nothing for granted as they prepare to host either the Drua or Force in a quarter they should navigate safely to set up a blockbuster semi against their rivals from Auckland.

The Blues should come through their home quarterfinal against the Waratahs, whom they thumped 55-21 in Auckland on April 22, even though they’ve stumbled, rather than rumbled, into the post-season with a sub-par closer against the Highlanders.

Leon MacDonald's men won seven of their last eight matches to finish the regular season at 10-4, and pretty much had their way with sides outside the top four or five in the competition. Their only defeats were to the Crusaders (twice), Chiefs and Brumbies.

There are question marks over the Blues’ form and rhythm heading into knockout play, but they should benefit from the return of a trio of key heavy-hitters in Beauden Barrett, Bryce Heem and Hoskins Sotutu. Barrett (cut heel) and Heem (groin) were sidelined for the bumbling 19-6 victory over the ‘Landers, and Sotutu sat it out under national protocols.

The Blues have the firepower out wide and muscle up front to take care of business in what's set to be a Friday quarter at Eden Park, though they will have a question mark over the fitness of wing Caleb Clarke to work through. Then it would get deadly serious.

The match of the round is undoubtedly the Canberra cruncher. If the Canes can reproduce the fire and precision of Saturday night at the Tin (especially that second half), they are every chance of making it an all-Kiwi semifinal lineup. Then it really gets interesting.

How the quarterfinals shape up (home teams first):

1 Chiefs v 8 Queensland Reds/Fijian Drua/Western Force*

2 Crusaders v 7 Drua/Force*

3 Blues v 6 NSW Waratahs

4 Brumbies v 5 Hurricanes

*depending on Force v Chiefs result in Perth overnight.