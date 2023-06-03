Super Rugby Pacific: Fijian Drua beat Reds 41-17 to reach playoffs, end Highlanders' season

Roared home by a big crowd, the Fijian Drua have reached their first Super Rugby Pacific playoffs.

Fijian Drua beat the Queensland Reds 41-17 in Suva on Saturday to reach the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals for the first time and foil the Highlanders’ hopes.

The hosts leapt to seventh on the standings to ensure a top-eight spot and a quarterfinal against either the Chiefs or Crusaders next weekend, depending on the result of the Chiefs v Force match early on Sunday (NZT).

Roared on by their home crowd, the Drua’s sixth win of the season was enough to qualify after they finished second-last with a 2-12 record in their first year in Super Rugby Pacific in 2022.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Selestino Ravutaumada of the Fijian Drua takes on the Reds’ defence in Suva.

The Reds faced a nervous wait, with the Force potentially bundling them out if they could upset the under-strength Chiefs.

For the Highlanders, who were clinging to eighth spot after their 16-9 loss to the Blues, it meant season over.

Having won just five of their 14 matches, they needed the Reds to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Highlanders were the only New Zealand side to miss the quarterfinals with the Chiefs (first), Crusaders (second), Blues (third) and Hurricanes (fifth) already having confirmed their finishing spots.

Under coach Mick Byrne, the former All Blacks assistant, the Drua's win was a fifth from six home games this season. It came about in emphatic fashion, the hosts producing points from all corners to stun the helpless Reds after the scores were locked 17-17 at halftime.

A brilliant clearing kick and better chase from Selestino Ravutaumada set the tone, his charge down of Filipo Daugunu's kick creating his own try.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Tevita Ikanivere of the Fijian Drua is dragged down.

The Reds responded with set-piece tries to Ryan Smith and Fraser McReight but the Drua scored twice more in the half, Vilive Miramira benefiting from a cheeky Iosefo Masi chip that evaded a diving Tate McDermott.

The Reds were never in the fight after the break, McReight sin-binned after repeat infringements and the Drua slowly turning the screws.

The Reds' usually reliable lineout failed them, a throw on their own tryline over the back falling for hooker Tevita Ikanivere who scored the simplest of tries.

A runaway Joseva Tamani try only heightened the frenzied home crowd with seven minutes to go as the wheels fell off in what could be coach Brad Thorn's final game in charge.

- with AAP