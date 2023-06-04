Drua win for Mick Byrne's late dad as ex-All Blacks skills coach steers Fijians to playoffs

Mick Byrne (R), the Fijian Drua head coach, pictured before a game in Suva, has guided his side to a first Super Rugby playoffs place.

From the VFL to Fijian rugby, Mick Byrne rates his latest feat among the most special after the Drua earned a Super Rugby Pacific finals berth and dedicated it to the Australian coach's late father.

The Drua ran rampant in the second half on Saturday in Suva, scoring 24 unanswered points to beat the Queensland Reds 41-17 and guarantee themselves a place in the quarter-finals.

It was the Fijian side's sixth win in their second campaign, and their fifth from six on home soil after a debut season that yielded just two wins while based in northern NSW due to Covid-19 restrictions.

They'll play Crusaders in a knockout quarterfinal in Christchurch after a stirring victory the side dedicated to Byrne and his family.

"Not forgetting our coach, coach Mick; he's going through a hard obstacle in his life, the passing away of his father," captain Meli Derenalagi said post-game.

"The game we played today, we dedicate to him, to touch his heart and give him some happiness."

Byrne, a former Australian Rules talent who transitioned into rugby as an in-demand kicking coach for heavyweight test nations, has lapped up the experience at the helm of Pasifika rugby's feel-good story.

SKY SPORT Mick Byrne, the ex-All Blacks skills coach, has guided the Drua to a Super Rugby quarterfinal with a win over the Reds in their second season.

"When you have a programme that's built around faith and family, you certainly realise what it means to people when something happens to you," he said.

"My family's been awesome; Dad was a great mentor and I'm really pleased we were able to put a performance in after the week we had.

"It's a pretty special moment this one. We've come from a long way back. It's a great night for us."

The Drua swallowed the Reds up in a drubbing that completed the competition's feelgood story with a finals berth of their own in just the Pacific Islanders' second season.

But Queensland's second-half capitulation left the Reds sweating before an under-strength Chiefs side beat the Western Force 43-19 in Perth to seal a place in the playoffs.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images SUVA, FIJI - JUNE 03: Fijian Drua celebrate after a try during the round 15 Super Rugby Pacific match between Fijian Drua and Queensland Reds at HFC Bank Stadium, on June 3, 2023, in Suva, Fiji. (Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

The Force's loss means the Chiefs will host the Reds next Saturday instead of Simon Cron's WA outfit, who fell a game short of an elusive maiden finals appearance.

The Reds would have played the Crusaders in Christchurch had they not allowed the Drua to dominate the second half - after scores were locked 17-17 at the break - to leapfrog Queensland into seventh position and book a date with the reigning champions.

In the other two quarter-finals, the sixth-placed NSW Waratahs will travel to Auckland to face the third-placed Blues on Friday and the fourth-placed Brumbies are home to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Tevita Ikanivere of the Fijian Drua is tackled by a Reds rival.

While the Drua's spirited win lifted Byrne's men above four teams, the wheels fell off the Reds on a wet afternoon at HFC Bank Stadium.

"Really disappointed," coach Brad Thorn said.

"The Fijians did really well. Played really good footy, brought pressure and we didn't handle that.

"They were the better side, they deserved the win and it hurts, but a significant moment for Fijian rugby.

"Their players played tonight with passion. The game was there for both sides, they took it up a gear and we didn't handle that pressure in many areas.

"That's what you get."

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Selestino Ravutaumada of the Fijian Drua runs the ball up against the Reds.

The Drua were 11th in a two-win debut 2022 season that had them based in northern NSW and playing home games in various Queensland venues.

But they've embraced their return home this year, winning five of their six home games with a combination of Fijian flair and some savvy Byrne upgrades.

"They've become dedicated to become professionals," Byrne said.

"All the little things that pros take for granted, but these boys had never done it before.

"They deserve everything they've got tonight ... we're taking it all in."

A brilliant clearing kick and better chase from player-of-the-match Selestino Ravutaumada set the tone, his charge down of a laboured Filipo Daugunu kick creating his own third-minute try.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Fijian Drua fans during the round 15 Super Rugby Pacific match against the Reds.

The Reds responded with set-piece tries to Ryan Smith and Fraser McReight but the Drua scored twice more in the half, Vilive Miramira benefiting from a cheeky Iosefo Masi chip that evaded a diving Tate McDermott.

The Reds were never in the fight after the break, McReight sinbinned after repeat infringements and the Drua slowly turning the screws.

The Reds' usually reliable line-out failed them, a throw on their own tryline over the back falling for hooker Tevita Ikanivere who scored the simplest of tries.

A runaway Joseva Tamani try only heightened the frenzied home crowd with seven minutes to play, a potential Masi knee injury the only dampener on an historic night for Fijian rugby.