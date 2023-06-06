Super Rugby Pacific power rankings: Who can stop the Chiefs juggernaut?

Anton Lienert-Brown and the Chiefs emphasised their Super Rugby Pacific title credentials when they beat the Force in Perth.

Analysis: If you don't think the Chiefs will win the Super Rugby Pacific title, wheel out your soapbox and shout it to the clouds.

Should the trolls hurl mud pies and rotten roadkill your way, metaphorically or otherwise, be brave, stand your ground. Because if such a predication rings true, you know who will be giggling loudest.

If you're wrong? It could be ugly. When you take a wrong turn and end up in the compost heap, reach for the snorkel and stay out of sight.

The understrength Chiefs scored six tries as they rumbled over the Western Force in Perth in the final round of the regular season, and in doing so highlighted their depth, and resolve.

While the Force were trying to compete for a place in the quarterfinals, the Chiefs had already secured the minor premiership. That emboldened coach Clayton McMillan to take a calculated punt, and instruct many of his top performers to return to New Zealand and sit on the sofa to prepare for the playoffs.

This strategy could have blown-up in McMillan's face. It didn't. Now the top-ranked Chiefs are gearing themselves up to host the Reds, who qualified eighth, in their quarterfinal in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon.

Elias Rodriguez/PHOTOSPORT Cam Roigard produced an excellent performance for the Hurricanes when they beat the Crusaders 27-26 in Wellington.

Like the Reds, who got beaten 41-17 by the Fijian Drua in Suva, the Crusaders and Waratahs had an unforgettable final round.

The Crusaders were pipped by the Hurricanes in Wellington, and the Waratahs succumbed to the previously unbeaten Moana Pasifika in Sydney.

This schedule for the other quarterfinals is as follows: The Blues (3) will welcome the Waratahs (60) in Auckland on Friday evening. Then it's the Crusaders (2) versus the Fijian Drua (7) in Christchurch, and the Brumbies (4) against the Hurricanes (5) in Canberra on Saturday.

Here's the last power rankings of the season. There are a few casualties from that final fling.

POWER RANKINGS:

1 CHIEFS (13-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

Stripped of key players, such as All Blacks Sam Cane, Damian McKenzie, Brad Weber and Brodie Retallick, the Chiefs could have been vulnerable in Perth. Instead they peeled back their top lips, exposed a mouthful of needle-sharp chompers and crippled the Force's season in front of their people at HBP Park.

The Chiefs only loss of the season, to the Reds in New Plymouth on May 12, when McMillan rested a clutch of key players, seems a long time ago. Fear the Chiefs. Anyone who stands in their path had best be ready to take the pain.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Hookers Codie Taylor of the Crusaders and Dane Coles put on a show in Wellington on Saturday night.

2 HURRICANES (10-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland can't put a price on Brayden Iose's brilliant try against the Crusaders in the Cake Tin last Saturday night.

No 8 Iose's charge off a scrum, when he avoided the clutches of blindside flanker Scott Barrett, propelled the Hurricanes to a 27-26 win over the defending champions. It did more than ensure the irascible Dane Coles received a memorable farewell from the Cake Tin. It refuelled the team's confidence levels ahead of the match against the Brumbies in Canberra.

You can bet the Hurricanes will try to suffocate any public talk about revenge, after the Brumbies beat them in last year's quarterfinal. Poppycock. It's sure to get a mention, once they’re behind the curtain of secrecy.

3 CRUSADERS (11-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

Injuries have gnawed an impressive hole in coach Scott Robertson's roster this year, yet the incoming All Blacks coach still knows how to punch the right buttons.

Don't be fooled into thinking the loss to the Hurricanes signals the decline of the dynasty; the Crusaders will try to defend their title like cornered wild men. It won't only be the Christchurch weather that promises the Drua get a frosty reception at Orangetheory Stadium.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Selestino Ravutaumada makes a break for the Fijian Drua against the Queensland Reds in Suva.

4 FIJIAN DRUA (6-8) PREVIOUS RANK: 9

What a pleasure this is, to boost the Drua up the rankings. Their win over the Reds in front of their supporters was one of the feel-good moments of the year. SRP has plenty of issues to resolve, but when you see the locals going bonkers with happiness in Suva, you can see light at the end of the tunnel.

All hail the Drua. But our prayer books will be open when they meet the Crusaders.

5 BLUES (10-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

It was more than difficult to watch the Blues bumble their way to a 16-9 win over the Highlanders last Friday evening. It was a bit like cooking a surprise dinner for your partner, and then realising you had added rock salt instead of sugar to the jelly. Forgettable.

But a win is a win. Now the Blues host the Waratahs at Eden Park. Time to move on.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Moana Pasifika recorded their first win of the year when they beat the Waratahs in Sydney.

6 MOANA PASIFIKA (1-13) PREVIOUS RANK: 12

Oh yeah, loving this. Having endured the season from hell, Moana Pasifika waved ta-ta to coach Aaron Mauger, who has resigned with a year left on his contract, with a glorious 33-24 win over the Waratahs in Sydney.

Good on Moana Pasifika - their first win of the year. And what a terrible way for the Waratahs to farewell Michael Hooper in his last SRP game in Sydney.

7 BRUMBIES (10-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

The Brumbies locked in a home quarterfinal with their 33-17 triumph over the Rebels.

Once again the Brumbies, coached by Stephen Larkham, have proved they are the best of the Aussie teams.

Most importantly, they rebounded after their defeat to the Chiefs in Canberra the penultimate round. Just don't bet on them beating the 'Canes.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Waratahs fan farewell Michael Hooper. But they didn’t get the resulted wanted in Sydney.

8 WARATAHS (6-8) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

Around 20,000 fans rocked-up to pay tribute to openside flanker Hooper in Sydney, and left bitterly disappointed. Over to you, Waratahs coach Darren Coleman: "It was bad on all fronts.''

Hold the phone, he's not finished: "We had such a good opportunity with such a good crowd and what would have been a good event to finish on a high. You see those juniors march in and you really want to win them over on the sport by having a team they look up to and we dish up that shit."

9 REDS (5-9) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

What can you say? If the Reds had won, they would have secured seventh place and been facing the Crusaders instead of the Chiefs in their quarterfinal. That's a bit like being asked if you want to book a long-haul flight with a bunch of boozed-up geezers, or share an overnight train with a class of spoiled teenage delinquents. Not good, either way.

But Reds are still in the race, and that's what matters.

10 HIGHLANDERS (5-9) PREVIOUS RANK: 9

The Highlanders playoff hopes were still alive after the loss to the Blues. They died when the Drua ran rings around the Reds. Game over. There will be no fairytale finish for departing All Blacks Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell.

A sad ending to a campaign that promised little, and delivered just that.

11 FORCE (5-9) PREVIOUS RANK: 11

Gone, the chances of a quarterfinal swallowed up by the classy Chiefs.

Rugby Australia say there's no chance of the Force being booted out of SRP. Such loyalty is to be admired. It's now up to Rugby Australia to do more to make its teams competitive.

12 REBELS (4-10) PREVIOUS RANK: 11

Refer to the above statement, thanks. Repetitive statements are boring.