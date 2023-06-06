Crusaders' memory of shock defeat to Fijian Drua lingers ahead of Super Rugby quarterfinal

Sam Whitelock and his Crusaders team-mates had a rough day when they played the Fijian Drua in the Super Rugby Pacific match in Lautoka on March 11. The Drua won 25-24.

Super Rugby Pacific, quarterfinals: Crusaders v Fijian Drua Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch When: Saturday, 7.05pm Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, updates on Stuff

Almost three months have passed since the Fijian Drua's Kemu Valetini hammered home the penalty kick that sent the Crusaders tumbling face-first into the turf in steamy Lautoka.

Now we await the re-match, the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal, at what promises to be a chilly Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday night.

When replacement first five-eighth Valetini kicked a clutch penalty in the 83rd minute to earn the Drua an historic 25-24 win at Churchill Park on March 11, the significant news bounced around the rugby world.

Comparisons with what unfolded in the biblical story of David and Goliath were inevitable; for those not au fait with the Book of Samuel, David was supposedly a weaker opponent who was going to be pulverised by the bigger Goliath.

A rock and slingshot in the skilful hands of the wee man, however, made fools of the bookies. Goliath got a hole between the eyes, victory for the plucky David was assured and the post-fight party may have been memorable.

That knees-up may have been matched by the celebrations in Fiji, when the Drua beat the Crusaders, the defending champions, in the round-three fixture in Lautoka.

Pita Simpson/Getty Images The Fijian Drua celebrate after a try during the 25-24 win over the Crusaders.

Now with the two teams set to collide again, Drua coach Mick Byrne has to formulate a game plan that suits his team's attacking mindset, while taking the weather conditions into account.

The long-range forecast is for clear skies, but as anyone who lives in the Garden City knows, that could change in a heartbeat; rain and a cold easterly wind that sucks the joy out of life, may be possible.

The Drua are no strangers to Christchurch. When they played the Crusaders in the city last year, in what could be charitably described as miserable conditions, they lost 61-3.

Byrne, who previously worked as an assistant for the All Blacks and Wallabies, now has to push the right buttons for his players. Given the way his team belted the Reds in Suva last weekend, the 41-17 victory secured them their playoff spot, he's at the helm of a team that shouldn't lack confidence.

Yet, after the win over the Reds, Byrne said urging his men to go full-noise with the ball was a challenge.

"These guys hold themselves back sometimes,'' Byrne said. "I know that sounds ridiculous, because everyone tells me they don't hold themselves back and they play, they play loose and all that.

"But they don't. They hold themselves back sometimes, because they either respect the opposition, like everyone should, but sometimes a little bit too much. Or they don't have the confidence to just go out there and express themselves.''

Pita Simpson/Getty Images Mick Byrne (R), the Fijian Drua head coach, pictured before a game in Suva, has guided his side to a first Super Rugby playoffs place.

The message from Byrne, when the scores were locked 17-17, was to punish the Queenslanders with their trademark running game: "Just go out and have your best 40 (minutes), and they did … They went out and did what they are good at.''

As underdogs, the Drua won't lack support from the wider rugby community. There will be a paucity of it when they land in Christchurch, however.

With coach Scott Robertson set to replace Ian Foster as All Blacks head coach next year, Crusaders supporters want him to cling to him for as long as possible.

Those same people will also be urging Robertson to iron out the wrinkles in his team's game, after they were beaten 27-26 by the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Robertson could call on his reinforcements for the Drua match. He may be able to finally bring back big-hitting loose forward Ethan Blackadder from a calf injury. Prop Oli Jager and halfback Will Heinz could also be back following injuries.

The Crusaders will name their team on Thursday.