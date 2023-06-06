Crusaders appoint Rob Penney as replacement for outgoing coach Scott Robertson

Former Waratahs and Canterbury coach Rob Penney will replace Scott Robertson as Crusaders coach.

Rob Penney will coach the Crusaders in 2024.

He has been appointed as a replacement for Scott Robertson, who will replace outgoing All Blacks coach Ian Foster after the World Cup in France.

Penney, who will join the Crusaders from August 1, had previously been involved with the franchise when he worked as one of Robbie Deans' assistants in 2005.

A former coach of the Canterbury provincial team, Penney guided the side to four consecutive NPC titles between 2008 and 2011. He has most recently been the head coach of the NTT Communications Shining Arcs club in Japan.

“I’m excited and honoured to have been selected to lead the coaching group at the Crusaders from 2024 onwards,” Penney said in a statement.

“The Crusaders franchise has a strong history and record of success and excellence, both in on-field performance and off-field culture, and I’m excited to immerse myself into the environment.”

When Penney played for Canterbury he was known as a rugged loose forward, and played more than 100 games between 1985 and 1994.

It's understood Waikato coach and Chiefs assistant Ross Filipo and former Scotland and Fiji coach Vern Cotter were also short-listed for the Crusaders job. Both had been involved with the Crusaders in different roles. Filipo, a former All Blacks lock, had played under Deans, while Cotter had been an assistant to Deans in 2005 and 2006.

The Crusaders are also understood to have been in contact with former attack coach Andrew Goodman, who left the franchise to join Irish powerhouse club Leinster last year. Despite the interest from his old franchise, Goodman elected to remain in Ireland.

Penney's team of assistants has also been confirmed. Former All Blacks flanker Matt Todd, who was a member of Penney’s squad when he coached Canterbury, joins Tamati Ellison, Dan Perrin and James Marshall on the coaching staff.

Penney has an extensive coaching CV, having coached the New Zealand under-20s team in 2012. He left the country to coach Irish club Munster between 2012 and 2014, and later joined the NTT Shining Arcs in Japan.

When Penney coached Canterbury he was instrumental in welcoming Robertson on to his coaching staff. Robertson has always been grateful to Penney for providing him with the opportunity.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Rob Penney (left) coached Canterbury between 2006 and 2011. His is pictured with assistants Tabai Matson and Scott Robertson.

Penney's first foray into Super Rugby as a head coach with the Waratahs in 2020, ended with him being dismissed by the club's board early in the 2021 season after five consecutive losses.

Despite being lumbered with an inexperienced squad, Penney was unable to convince the Waratahs management he be allowed to rebuild the club.

Penney is currently the head coach of the Japan under-20 team that will play in the world championship in South Africa later this month.

“While I’m excited to get started, my focus for now remains firmly with the Japan under-20 side,'' Penney said.

"I’ve loved watching the Crusaders this season and will be tuning in to watch the boys as they chase the title once again.''

Stuff Crusaders captain Scott Barrett will among a number of All Blacks to return to the franchise next year.

Crusaders chairman Grant Jarrold said Penney stood out from other candidates for his experience, his maturity, and his record.

“Rob impressed us with his leadership qualities, his experience, and his proven ability to innovate on and off the field,” Jarrold said.

“Our existing coaching group is experienced and has an intricate understanding of the Crusaders way. As a board, we are excited about Rob’s ability to add to this group and guide both our coaches and our playing group to success.”