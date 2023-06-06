Injured All Blacks midfielder David Havili eyes return to Tasman ahead of World Cup

Although David Havili is injured, All Blacks coach Ian Foster could be tempted to name him in the squad for the Rugby Championship.

If All Blacks coach Ian Foster makes the effort to speak to an injured player ahead of a World Cup tournament, it must be like standing in a ray of sunshine.

That's before the gloomy clouds return. Just ask wounded Crusaders midfielder David Havili.

Having injured his hamstring during the Super Rugby Pacific match against the Waratahs on May 27, Havili is racing the clock to be fit for All Blacks' Rugby Championship matches between July 9-29.

It could be a photo finish. Having been advised it could take up to eight weeks for the healing process to be completed, Havili, who has played 25 tests since 2017 but never appeared in a World Cup, has to remain positive.

Being forced out of the Crusaders' title defence was bad enough. Now he has to hope he can squeeze in a Rugby Championship appearance. Otherwise, he will have to target the Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies in Dunedin on August 5.

At least Foster has been in touch. Which means Havili clearly hasn't been forgotten.

"Just touching base to see how I am, really, and what sort of recovery time it is,'' Havili said in reference to his conversation with Foster.

"Anything else is just pretty simple messaging. Just get it right. There's no hiding the fact that I have got to make sure it's right, but for now it's resting it.

"It's sort of a slow process for the first couple of weeks.''

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff David Havili and All Blacks coach Ian Foster walk from the ground after the loss to Argentina at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch last year.

Foster, who is expected to name a 36-man squad ahead of the All Blacks first test against Argentina in Mendoza, could yet make the decision to list Havili in his squad to enable the medical staff to monitor his progress.

Havili, whose ability to play fullback could be invaluable at the World Cup, won't enjoy anyone telling him that competition for the All Blacks' midfield spots is fierce.

Jordie Barrett, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, and the uncapped Levi Aumua are all contenders.

Quinn Tupaea, who hasn't played since a crude ruck clean-out by Wallabies lock Darcy Swain badly damaged his knee in September, and former NRL star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who has been unable to crack the Blues' starting XV, are also options.

Foster is permitted to select a 33-man squad for France, with four to five spaces potentially available for midfielders.

Havili's recovery process is likely to require him to return to duties with Tasman in the NPC.

"Absolutely, if I get the chance to play in the Rugby Championship, I would love to,'' Havili stated. "That's the pinnacle for me, playing in the black jersey. If I can get back, and going through Tasman is the quickest way, I will happily do that.''

Phil Walter/Getty Images David Havili has played 25 tests for the All Blacks.

As soon as he was hurt at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch, Havili realised he wasn't going to add to his nine appearances for the Crusaders this season.

Having made a break, he pulled up short when the hamstring pinged: "I had never felt that before, and tried to run on it back to the goal line and there was just nothing there. I was pretty disappointed and frustrated. It has been a pretty injury-ridden year for me.''

The 28-year-old said he was now offering advice to team-mates, when required. His recovery from the injury remains slow.

"It is pretty tedious at the moment. It's still in the healing process, there are still big bits of bruising coming out.

"You get back to 80% pretty quickly, it is just finding that 20% of getting that high speed back.

"I am looking to be able to get back into Mitre 10 and be up for selection for the All Blacks. It is about making sure I can get the strength back as soon as I can.''