Super Rugby Pacific: Teams announced for the quarterfinals

Beauden Barrett is back in No 10 for the Blues.

And then there were eight.

Super Rugby Pacific’s 2023 season gets serious the next three weekends with the knockout rounds, as four New Zealand teams vie for the title with three Australian sides and playoff first-timers the Fijian Drua.

It starts at Auckland’s Eden Park on Friday night where the third-seeded Blues are heavily favoured to beat the Waratahs.

Likewise the top-two sides the Chiefs and Crusaders are at short odds to progress on Saturday, which leaves the Brumbies v Hurricanes match in Canberra as potentially the tightest contest.

3-Blues v 6-Waratahs

Friday, 7.35pm at Eden Park, Auckland

Beauden Barrett’s return for the Blues offsets the blow of losing All Blacks wing Caleb Clarke for Friday’s Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal against the Waratahs at Eden Park.

Barrett, the 112-test All Black, finally presented as fit and able to take his place in the Blues lineup after a fortnight off dealing with a deep sprig cut across his heel that required 20 stitches following the round 13 victory over the Reds in Brisbane.

That was a welcome piece of good news this week for coach Leon MacDonald who has lost senior lock Patrick Tuipulotu for the rest of the campaign with a fractured forearm and on Wednesday had to make do without blockbusting left wing Clarke whose quad injury has not healed enough for him to take his place in the top lineup.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke is sidelined for the Blues this weekend.

AJ Lam comes on to the left wing to replace Clarke, in-form veteran Bryce Heem also returns (from a tight groin) to take his place alongside Rieko Ioane in the midfield and the versatile Tom Robinson slides from the loose trio to the second row to fill in for Tuipulotu whose steely presence will be a big loss for the finals.

The all-international loose trio of Hoskins Sotutu (back from All Blacks rest), Akira Ioane and skipper Dalton Papalii also makes a rare collective starting outing for the year in a clear nod to the stakes in play now.

MacDonald has also gone with Harry Plummer ahead of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on his bench, and brings back well-performed lock/No 6 Cameron Suafoa from a rib injury off the pine. Backup hooker Kurt Eklund will make his 50th appearance for the franchise when he enters the fray.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Beauden Barrett, Fin Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Akira Ioane, James Tucker, Tom Robinson, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Cameron Suafoa, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta.

Waratahs: Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Dylan Pietsch, Ben Donaldson, Harrison Goddard, Langi Gleeson, Michael Hooper (capt), Lachie Swinton, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Archer Holz, Dave Porecki, Te Tera Faulkner. Reserves: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Nephi Leatigaga, Taleni Seu, Charlie Gamble, Teddy Wilson, Tane Edmed, Harry Wilson.

1-Chiefs v 8-Reds

Saturday, 4.35pm at Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Chiefs: TBA

Reds: TBA

2-Crusaders v 7-Fijian Drua

Saturday, 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Crusaders: TBA

Drua: TBA

4-Brumbies v 5-Hurricanes

Saturday, 9.35pm at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Brumbies: TBA

Hurricanes: TBA