No farewell emotions for Blues' Beauden Barrett: 'Still talking' to NZ Rugby

Beauden Barrett has recovered from a deep cut to his heel to make it back for the quarterfinal against the ‘Tahs.

The farewell factor is the furthest thing from Beauden Barrett’s mind as he continues to work towards a potential return to New Zealand rugby after his 2024 stint in Japan.

Barrett, who has overcome a near calamitous cut to his heel to make it back for the Blues’ Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal against the Waratahs at Eden Park on Friday night, has confirmed discussions remain ongoing and are “positive” around another deal with NZ Rugby following his 2024 season with the Toyota Verblitz club.

The 31-year-old, 112-cap All Black told Stuff at the start of the Super Rugby year he was highly hopeful of hammering out a contract that would allow him to be part of the next All Blacks World Cup cycle, and on Wednesday he confirmed to media at Blues HQ nothing much had changed on that front.

Asked if he’d contemplated the fact that the Blues’ entry into knockout footy could represent a potential last outing in the jersey, or the Super Rugby arena, the champion No 10 made it clear that was not a scenario he was even contemplating.

“I haven’t thought about it like that,” he said. “It could be my last ... certainly this year. I’m still plotting my future whatever happens post-World Cup and beyond. For this squad it could be our last game, but that’s not our mentality. We’re looking at it as an opportunity, and we’re excited by it.”

Barrett said his plans beyond Japan next year remained a work in progress, but there was every chance he could be back in New Zealand.

SKY SPORT The Blues clinched a home quarterfinal after beating the Highlanders in the final round.

“It’s all eventuating. It’s happening. I’ll let you know when we’ve got some news, but it’s all positive,” he said. “It’s all on the table, and that’s been clear from the start of the year.”

The game-changing No 10 also revealed he came agonisingly close to a serious injury when a sprig raked across his heel during the 45-26 victory over the Reds in Brisbane on May 19, requiring 20 stitches to a cut that narrowly missed the Achilles tendon.

“I’m feeling good,” he said after a two-week recovery period. “It hasn’t been frustrating because the expectations were pretty clear early on that it could take some time to heal. It was a deep cut and got a fair amount of stitches, so the concern was to push the range and pop the stitches if my eagerness took over.

“But I was pretty patient and trusted what the docs were saying, and here I am available for the quarterfinals.

“It was a sprig straight across my Achilles. It did everything but get the tendon. I was pretty lucky – it could have been (my year over).”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Beauden Barrett said he felt fresh and ready to kick-start the Blues’ finals campaign on Friday night.

Barrett said he’d tried every means possible to heal as quickly and efficiently as such a deep cut would allow.

“You’ve got to try everything,” he added with a smile. “Actually Ray, our cook, suggested this light therapy which I’m giving a go. It’s healing nicely as planned – right on time.”

And Barrett said he returned to the Blues with the proverbial spring in his step after a fortnight spent, literally, cooling his heels.

“I am fresh, it’s quarterfinal week, everything is on the line, the sun’s out, and the guys are pretty excited,” he said after being named in a lineup missing key internationals Patrick Tuipulotu (fractured arm) and Caleb Clarke (quad), but still containing plenty of firepower and muscle.

“I take confidence from my body being in a good spot and preparing well during the week. I can’t exactly take confidence from being in and out all the time, but as long as I trust my preparation each week, I know I can do a job at the weekend.”

And, of course, an All Blacks squad will follow a little over a week after this quarterfinal. A bit to play for, you could say.

“When you start your season there’s a World Cup in the calendar for a lucky few who make it,” he said. “But right in front of us is a quarterfinal. Everyone knows you’ve gt to earn that spot, and the only way to do that is by letting your actions do the talking in high-pressure situations – quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.”

The Blues are riding an eight-game win streak against the Tahs, and hammered them 45-21 when they met at the same venue in April.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Beauden Barrett, Fin Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Akira Ioane, James Tucker, Tom Robinson, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Cameron Suafoa, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta.