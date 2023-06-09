'Turbulent' Blues seek smoother passage in Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal

Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals: Blues v Waratahs. Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: Friday, 9.35pm (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, updates on Stuff.

The vibe, the feel, the confidence-levels … the whole shebang is chalk and cheese. Star playmaker Beauden Barrett has noticed it, and anybody who’s been closely watching the progress of Leon MacDonald’s Blues side in 2023 would have too.

Last year the Blues sashayed into the Super Rugby post-season cauldron with a swagger on the back of a 13-game win streak and a string of standout performances. This time round it’s a comparative stagger, with quadruple the defeats of ‘22, and wild swings in form, selection and execution that serve up a much more precipitous playoff path.

It’s all so different from a year ago … but so, too, hope Barrett and co, will be the end result. Fifteen straight victories heading into last year’s final against the Crusaders meant nothing as the Blues were taught a lesson in big-game footy and finished the season with nought to show for their record-breaking feats,

Yes, it’s not going to be easy for an outfit who enter the finals, with a home quarterfinal against the NSW Waratahs on Friday night at Eden Park, still searching for their best stuff. Not only are they going to have to pluck the form rabbit out of their hat, but, if successful on Friday night, will almost certainly be required to go on the road, and defeat the Crusaders and Chiefs at their home strongholds, if they’re to end a two-decade title drought.

Barrett was not hiding from the realities soon after being passed fit to return at No 10 following a fortnight out healing a sprig cut that required 20 stitches, and came desperately close to slicing his Achilles tendon.

SKY SPORT The Blues clinched a home quarterfinal after beating the Highlanders in the final round.

“It’s been a turbulent season,” declared the 112-test, 153-game Super Rugby standout. ”We’ve felt frustrated at times. It’s certainly a different road to the playoffs than last season. We’ve had more adversity than this time last year. It’s probably a good thing. We learnt some lessons in the final, so we should be in a better spot.”

Skipper Dalton Papalii agreed: “The year has had its ups and downs … but one thing you can bank on is we’ve always won games when we’ve really needed to. We can take confidence out of that. And now it doesn’t matter whether you win by one point or 30, we’ve just got to find a way to win these games.”

Barrett explained the adversity that backdrops their 2023 finals run.

“We’ve had so many disruptions. Every team has their setbacks and challenges, and ours have been more turbulent than last season. Last season seemed pretty straightforward with one hiccup in the final; this time we’ve learnt a few lessons along the way and we’re in a better spot for it.”

The Blues are down a key body or two. Top locks Patrick Tuipulotu and Sam Darry are both done for the season, and power wing Caleb Clarke is missing Friday with quad damage.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Blues wing Mark Telea looms as a difference-maker at finals time with his ability to slip free of tackles.

But Barrett’s steady hand is back at the tiller, Bryce Heem adds nous and thrust in midfield, and their senior loose trio are reunited for a rare start this year. This group must now find a level they’ve only hinted at while scrambling past Moana, the Hurricanes and Highlanders in recent weeks, and being held tryless in defeat to the Crusaders.

“It’s doing the basic things well,” noted Barrett of the recipe required. “It’s nothing we don't have in our repertoire. It’s finding cohesion.There’s a sense of under-performing this season and hopefully we’re leaving it to the right end of the season.This time of the year, you turn up and let the rugby do the talking.”

Barrett noted other key shortcomings, laid bare against the Highlanders: “We’d like to be more clinical in our 22. Our conversion rate isn’t the best (the Blues have the highest rate of trips to the opposition 22, and lowest points return per entry). And getting our cohesion – our forwards and backs working hard for each other and on one page.

Barrett also spoke to the Mark Telea factor.

“I encourage him to be busy, to pop up,” he said. “All the great wingers go looking for the ball and maximise opportunities by getting off their wing and being a late option. He’s done it all season. He’s unique in that he’s super slippery and very strong.”

The Blues have won their last eight against the ‘Tahs, and seven straight against them at home. The visitors are 0-7 as a road team in finals footy. The numbers suggest this goes one way; the form is not quite so emphatic.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, AJ Lam, Beauden Barrett, Fin Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Akira Ioane, James Tucker, Tom Robinson, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Cameron Suafoa, Anton Segner, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta.

Waratahs: Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Joey Walton, Lalakai Foketi, Dylan Pietsch, Ben Donaldson, Harrison Goddard; Langi Gleeson, Michael Hooper (capt), Lachie Swinton, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Archer Holz, Dave Porecki, Te Tera Faulkner. Reserves: Mahe Vailanu, Tom Lambert, Nephi Leatigaga, Taleni Seu, Charlie Gamble, Teddy Wilson, Tane Edmed, Harry Wilson.

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (NZ).