Super Rugby: Will this be the swansong game for ex-All Blacks hard man Brad Thorn?

Former All Blacks lock Brad Thorn, pictured in the 2011 World Cup final against France, won’t coach the Reds next year.

Fix an eye on ex-All Black Brad Thorn if the Reds get bundled out of the Super Rugby Pacific title race by the Chiefs in the quarterfinal on Saturday night.

It could be the end of an era. Who knows when the 2011 World Cup winner will be sighted in a rugby arena in New Zealand again?

Thorn has already announced he won't return to coach the Reds next season, electing to step aside after six years as head coach. When Thorn announced he was standing down, he made a reference to Shawshank Redemption, a movie about an innocent man sentenced to a long lag among the lifers in prison.

“I’m institutionalised,'' Thorn, 48, said in April. "This is all I’ve done since I was 17.''

He wants a break from the grind of professional sport. Just not in the immediate future. There’s still work to be completed. Thorn has to hope his team can, somehow, create a major upset at FMG Stadium Waikato in Hamilton to ensure his team can hang around for another week.

Thorn's remarkable career, which began with the Broncos rugby league club in Brisbane, can't be summed up with a few pithy words.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Brad Thorn began coaching at the Reds in 2018.

You name it, he did nearly everything as a player in the two rugby codes. Thorn played 59 tests for the All Blacks between 2003 and 2011, and also represented the Kangaroos in internationals, and Queensland in State of Origin.

His giant feet also left tracks on the rugby fields of England, Ireland and Japan. While at the Crusaders, Thorn won a Super Rugby title under coach Robbie Deans in 2008. His final test for the All Blacks was in the 8-7 win over France in the World Cup final in Auckland.

A fierce competitor, a unique character. Those who know Thorn much have spoken about the big man's love for pushing tin in the gym, and flexing his giant arms, which he called pythons, before a mirror in the changing shed before games.

During his second stint at the Crusaders, Thorn asked the fitness and conditioning coach for heavier barbells. He set high standards for himself, and others, on the training field.

One of his proteges is now regarded as one of the All Blacks' greatest locks. When Sam Whitelock joined the Crusaders in 2010 he was still adding flesh to his bones.

Under Thorn he quickly witnessed first-hand the importance of mental toughness, resilience and what it takes to be a competitor.

Stuff Damian McKenzie has been recalled to the Chiefs for the match against the Reds.

Can the Reds deliver an uppercut to the Chiefs?

Unlikely. Rugby romantics may want Thorn and his Reds to hang around for the semis, but they had best be realistic.

The Reds' 25-22 win over the understrength Chiefs in New Plymouth on May 12 added much-needed zing to a competition slated for being too predictable.

Sadly, for them, they've been unable to add an extra topping of spice to their season since that shock victory. Consecutive defeats to the Fijian Drua, Highlanders and Blues will do that.

And what about the Chiefs?

If you want charity from Clayton McMillan, don't even bother with the begging bowl until the end of the season.

Having popped key All Blacks in cotton wool for last weekend's match against the Force in Perth, McMillan has reintroduced Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Brad Weber and Damian McKenzie.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Captain Ardie Savea will start at openside flanker for the Hurricanes.

Ready for the chat about Ardie Savea and the All Blacks No 7 jersey?

With Savea back at openside flanker for the Hurricanes, which allows Brayden Iose to start at No 8 against the Brumbies in Canberra, there's potential for an old chestnut to be biffed on the rugby bonfire.

If the Hurricanes triumph at GIO Stadium, and meet the Chiefs in the semi next weekend, it could potentially set up a duel between No 7s Savea and Cane in Hamilton.

Masterclass performances from Savea aren't likely to force All Blacks coach Ian Foster to alter his plans ahead of the World Cup.

Never say never. Just don’t bet on it.