Leon MacDonald likes the signs as Blues head to Super Rugby Pacific semifinal

Timing is everything, as the Blues discovered to their cost last season, and Leon MacDonald’s Super Rugby Pacific semifinalists have a good feel about the formline they’re tracking heading into a potential final-four trip to Christchurch.

The Blues certainly stepped their game up a level in Friday’s quarterfinal against the Waratahs at Eden Park, cruising to a 41-12 victory that was every bit as comfortable as that scoreline indicated. They ran in five tries and, after a slow start, took control up front, dominated the collision battle and produced some crisp handling to have the visitors stretched across the park.

There was a lot to like about a much more efficient performance than the Blues had managed over their finish to the regular season which saw them win seven of their last eight, and three on the bounce, but struggle somewhat for fluency in many of those victories.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Mark Telea and Rieko Ioane celebrate as the Blues sealed another spot in the Super Rugby Pacific semifinals.

MacDonald’s men were strong at lineout and scrum (with no signs their makeshift second row of Tom Robinson and James Tucker were not up to the task), got big shows up front from Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli and skipper Dalton Papalii, and rode home on a backline bristling with menace, and looking the better for having Beauden Barrett back running the show.

As usual red-hot wing Mark Telea put in a strong show (117 metres on the carry, 11 defenders beaten, and a try to equal Doug Howlett’s Blues record of 12 for a season), but Rieko Ioane was also outstanding in a polished display at centre and Zarn Sullivan, Bryce Heem and AJ Lam all enjoyed the flow of ball that came their way.

And as well as coming through without major injury, MacDonald confirmed afterwards that power wing Caleb Clarke was likely to be back for the semifinal from the ankle injury that kept him out on Friday.

Last year, of course, the Blues rode a 13-game win streak into the playoffs, extended that to 15 to secure a home final, but then collapsed in a heap when it mattered in defeat to the Crusaders. This season they’ve talked about looking for a later peak and building form and momentum over their finals run.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Blues prop Nepo Laulala does the hard yards against the Waratahs at Eden Park on Friday night.

They are off to an ideal start as they get set for a visit to the Crusaders, providing the champs get past the Fijian Drua in their Saturday night quarterfinal in Christchurch.

MacDonald was rapt with the way his team gathered itself after taking the first punch in the nose, as the visitors opened with an early try to lock Ned Hanigan.

“I thought the way we responded was excellent. By the time we got to halftime we were feeling like we were starting to get some good dominance in a lot of areas,” said the coach.

“Getting Beauden back on the grass for the first time in a while, and Bryce … the combinations were just starting to come right, and after 15 minutes it started to feel like we were getting good clarity round how and where we wanted to attack them. From there we were able to score some good tries – some long-range tries and some good short-range tries as well.”

It was, in short, an efficient performance from the Blues. Crisp. Clear. Concise. Exactly what they will need to have any shot at becoming the first team to defeat the Crusaders in a playoff match in Christchurch.

“Where we’ve struggled [recently] is just missing that critical clean at that moment we’ve got teams on the ropes. It’s stopped us scoring tries,” added MacDonald. “Some of our carry and breakdown work, which we’ve worked on a lot, was excellent. At the end we were starting to get massive metres through the middle. We’d broken them down and were starting to get the rewards.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Finlay Christie goes in for the try as the Blues powered past the Waratahs in their Friday night quarterfinal.

“We got held up maybe three more times, so not perfect, but we were getting down and giving ourselves a chance to score which is much better than a few weeks back when we weren’t creating a lot because we weren’t able to string phases together.”

MacDonald was asked if scrum, maul and defence.(his team missed just 12 tackles, and made 133) were the key pillars for finals footy.

“Our defence has been pretty good all year, and tonight we were a little frustrated with two tries conceded. Beyond that we felt good. We didn’t compete in the air as well as we have done … but we managed to scrap and fight and win those little moments. They came to play and had nothing lose, everything to gain and chucked everything at us. We were able to withstand that and can be pretty proud of that.”

MacDonald also clarified the status of Clarke (ankle) who missed the quarter, after also going down with an injury (hamstring) ahead of last year’s finals run.

“We hope [He’ll be back]. He was always going to be a push (for the quarterfinal), but was desperate to try to play, and never quite got there. Fingers crossed he’s available for next week.”