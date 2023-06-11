Mixed news for Crusaders on injury front ahead of blockbuster Blues semifinal

The defending champions hammered the Fijian Drua in their Super Rugby quarterfinal in Christchurch.

Not for the first time this season, Scott Robertson sucked in the deepest of breaths when the inevitable questions regarding wounded players came his way.

The Crusaders’ head coach had not long finished watching his team complete their 49-8 drubbing of the Drua with 13 men, after three players departed the quarterfinal in Christchurch through injury.

Worryingly, one of them was flanker Ethan Blackadder, whose long-awaited return from a calf injury lasted just four minutes, leaving his status for Friday night’s home semifinal against the Blues in doubt.

Pivot Richie Mo’unga and lock Zach Gallagher were also taken off in the second half, the latter with a calf injury Robertson conceded “doesn’t look great”.

However, Robertson was more optimistic regarding Blackadder (leg), while he and Mo’unga confirmed the No 10 had been taken off with calf cramp as a precaution.

“Yeah, just cramp. It happens more and more the older I get, I guess. Just precautionary. Just thinking ahead, especially that late in the game,” Mo’unga said.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders pivot Richie Mo’unga deals with calf cramp late in the Crusaders’ quarterfinal win over the Drua in Christchurch on Saturday night.

"Yeah, it's no disrespect to the Drua boys, it was just the time of the game and really comfortable with where we were at, and it was better to be safe than sorry.”

Having already taken a few knocks, including a cheap shot by Drua wing Selestino Ravutaumada well off the ball, one the Crusaders were irked escaped punishment, Robertson yanked Mo’unga with eight minutes to play and no replacements left.

They’d already played 10 minutes a man down after Gallagher limped off, but went on to score their seventh try of the night after they’d been reduced to 13 men, sealing their largest playoff victory in history, and improving their record to 28-0 in home sudden-death fixtures.

In his first game since tearing his calf in March, Blackadder took a knock to his right-hip while supporting Quinten Strange on a carry a minute after coming on.

The fact he played on and made a typically direct and hard charge up the middle, before popping an offload off the deck, ensured Robertson was hopeful it was nothing more than a knock.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders flanker Sione Havili Talitui had a busy night against the Drua in Christchurch on Saturday night, both defensively and with the ball in hand.

Blackadder also made a couple of tackles and a breakdown steal in his brief stint, before he made his way to the bench without any clear signs of discomfort.

"Ethan just took a whack, hopefully it is just a whack, hip spike. Just feel for him, eh. It's tough, it's a tough sport, it feels a bit unfair on him,” Robertson said.

A Friday night match won’t help the Crusaders’ banged up players, including lock Sam Whitelock’s bid to pull on the red and black jersey again before he departs for French club Pau later this year.

Whitelock missed the emphatic quarterfinal win with what Robertson called a “grumpy Achilles”, and conceded he wasn’t confident the veteran second-rower would be on deck to play the Blues.

That means the Crusaders are set to be without the two players – Whitelock and No 8 Cullen Grace – largely responsible for dismantling the Blues’ lineout in last year’s Super Rugby Pacific final at Eden Park.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor scored twice against the Drua in Christchurch on Saturday.

“We took him [Whitelock] off [against the Hurricanes last week] and hoped it would recover a little bit quicker than it has, but it hasn’t. With a six-day turnaround, probably not likely at this stage.”

Asked if he could play a final if the Crusaders progressed, Robertson said: “That’s another week, isn’t it? It’s day by day...we’ll see.”

Robertson also confirmed Grace’s dislocated kneecap, suffered against the Waratahs a fortnight ago, wouldn’t wipe him out for the rest of the year, rather between four and six weeks.

The Crusaders went into the quarterfinal without 13 players named in their 2023 squad, including injured All Blacks David Havili, Joe Moody, Whitelock, Fletcher Newell, George Bower and Sevu Reece.