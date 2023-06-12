Crusaders perk up at prospect of piling more misery on the Blues

The defending champions hammered the Fijian Drua in their Super Rugby quarterfinal in Christchurch.

A chorus of boos rang out at Orangetheory Stadium shortly after the Crusaders dispatched the Fijian Drua on Saturday night.

Crusaders fans had no issue with what they’d just seen. But they did at the mention of their semifinal opponents when the stadium announcer confirmed the reigning champions would host the Blues on Friday night.

Indeed, there’s no love lost when it comes to the Crusaders and Blues, who will be sure to cop the usual boo birds in the flesh when they take the field in Christchurch for the second time this season.

“Shit yeah!” Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said at confirmation of a rematch of last year’s Super Rugby Pacific final.

Hooker and vice-captain Codie Taylor, blood trickling down his face from a gash on his scalp, also couldn’t hide his enthusiasm at the prospect of facing a team they’ve had extreme ownage of.

“It just rolls on, doesn’t it? Finals footy. How good?” Taylor said, his face lighting up.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Crusaders have won 30 of the 42 matches against the Blues since 1996.

The Crusaders love nothing more than beating the Blues, something they’ve done so regularly it’s almost laughable it’s referred to as a rivalry.

Including their dominant 15-3 win in Christchurch less than a month ago, and their 34-28 win at Eden Park in March, they’ve won 17 of the last 18 matches between the franchises, and 30 of the 42 since the competition’s inception in 1996.

Yet nobody should write off the Blues, who snapped an 18-year drought in the Garden City last year, and are talking a big game ahead of one last head-to-head between All Blacks pivots Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett, and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and counterpart Leon MacDonald before they share the All Blacks coaching box from November.

“There’s a bit of bad blood there with us and the Crusaders, but that’s what you look forward to, these big challenges. Going down there and getting one against them in a big game...you couldn’t ask for a better opportunity,” Blues skipper Dalton Papalii said.

John Davidson/Photosport Crusaders pivot Richie Mo’unga in action against the Blues in Christchurch last month.

MacDonald, who helped coach the Crusaders to the 2017 title, has only tasted one victory against his former side since taking over the Blues in 2019 – last year’s first win in the so-called rivalry since 2014.

However, after the Blues arrived in Christchurch with a kick-happy game plan that backfired badly last month, he talked up the prospect of having another shot at the red and blacks on their home turf.

“It’s exciting – really exciting,” he said. “I suppose we can go down there with a mindset of going to play and having a real crack at them. I think that sits nicer with us than [playing] here [Auckland] and having the pressure of expectation. We’ll go down there and get stuck in, and look forward to that.”

That’s despite the Crusaders being unbeaten through 28 home playoff games since 1996, many of which MacDonald featured in between 1997 and 2009.

Their bid to make history will be helped by an extra day to recover for the semifinal than the Crusaders, whose already hefty injury toll grew on the back of their 49-8 drubbing of the Drua.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams runs into Blues loosehead Ofa Tu’ungafasi in Christchurch last month in Christchurch.

While Richie Mo’unga (calf cramp) will be fine, and there’s optimism flanker Ethan Blackadder’s knock to his hip won’t sideline him, lock Zach Gallagher (calf) is almost certainly out.

Veteran lock Sam Whitelock is also set to miss the match with a “grumpy Achilles”, meaning the Crusaders are set to be without 11 players through injury, including David Havili, Joe Moody and Cullen Grace, all of whom featured in the last clash between the teams

“There are a lot of players in that room, and a lot of them haven't been playing,” Robertson said, pointing to the changing sheds.

“That's just the nature of it, but next man up...we've had some great games [against the Blues], some great moments, it's good for Super Rugby.

“It's good, genuine finals footy. A little bit of history from last year will add a bit of spice to it...it's going to be a hell of a match."