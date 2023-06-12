Super Rugby Pacific talking points: Sad farewell for Hurricanes ace Ardie Savea

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea remonstrates with referee Nic Berry during the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal against the Brumbies in Canberra. Savea was adamant he had scored the match-winning try in the 85th minute.

ANALYSIS: Referee Nic Berry and TMO Brett Cronan were always going to have to break hearts when the fat hit the fan on Saturday night.

The Dear John letter was delivered to captain Ardie Savea, his team-mates and their passionate supporters when the Hurricanes lost 37-33 to the Brumbies in controversial circumstances at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

Did Savea score the match-winner in the 85th minute of the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal? He says he did; that he grounded the ball before a Brumbies player slid his hand between the ball and the turf.

But Berry and Cronan deemed otherwise. It was their job to be judge and jury, and when they delivered their verdict the outcry from a gallery stacked with members of the Hurricanes' clan was long and loud.

Judging by the calls to talkback radio, and comments posted online, the Hurricanes' fans truly believe their team was robbed. Yes, they had to take their medicine but not before railing against the injustice of it all.

When Berry and Cronan sat down for their bacon and eggs in Canberra on Sunday morning they must have been thankful they were in friendly territory. Imagine what the reception at the hotel restaurant would have been like if the two Australians had been in Wellington.

Fair play to Savea. During the post-match interview on Sky Sport, he retained his dignity. He was devastated to be denied what he believed was a legitimate try, and the tears in his eyes were proof.

Often when players conduct post-match interviews it's not a fun exercise for anyone; not the interviewee, the interviewer, or the audience. Cliches and meaningless babble are offered before everyone seems pleased to get the hell out of there.

Not with Savea, though. His emotions were laid bare for all to see.

“Initially I scored it and then he held me up,” Savea said. “But hey, it is what it is, man. I'm gutted, but honestly, brother, I'm just really grateful and blessed, bro, to be here... it came down to that last play and as much as I disagree, that's just the way footy goes.”

Savea won't be with the team next year, when new coach Clark Laidlaw replaces Jason Holland, because he will commit to a one-season sabbatical in Japan.

Meanwhile, there are now just four teams in the title race. The Crusaders will meet the Blues in the first semi in Christchurch, and the Chiefs will host the Brumbies in Hamilton in the other match.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jock Campbell of the Reds is tackled by Pita Gus Sowakula of the Chiefs during the quarterfinal in Hamilton.

Are the Chiefs vulnerable?

Yes. Given the way they struggled to suffocate the passionate Reds in Hamilton, it would be nonsense to claim otherwise.

All teams have their weak points - even the mighty Chiefs, who suffered just one defeat (against the Reds) in the regular season. The Reds made them look ordinary for long periods on Saturday evening.

How? The visitors sucked the Chiefs into an ugly kicking duel, and you can bet that won't have escaped the Brumbies' attention. The ball was sent skyward about 90 times, as the Reds remained in the fight before the Chiefs surged home to win 29-20, thanks to a late Pita Gus Sowakula try.

A win is a win. You take them anyway you can at this time of the year.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders receives medical attention during the match against the Fijian Drua.

What about the Crusaders?

The biggest drama during their 49-8 win over the Fijian Drua was when they were reduced to 13 men deep into the final quarter.

Having already emptied his bench, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson watched Ethan Blackadder, Richie Mo'unga and Zach Gallagher leave the field. The news, post-game, was mixed.

Playmaker Mo'unga should be fit for the clash against the Blues, given his ailment was cramp. Loose forward Blackadder (hip) lasted just a handful of minutes in his comeback game, and that could be a worry. Lock Gallagher is likely to be ruled out with a calf injury.

Robertson is also likely to be without another second rower, All Black veteran Sam Whitelock, who is nursing a tender Achilles tendon and wasn’t available for the quarterfinal.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Mark Telea scores a try for the Blues during the 41-12 win against the Waratahs.

Are the Blues a chance against the Crusaders?

Yes. If they can get their set pieces right, watch out. The Drua were squeezed by the Crusaders' clinical scrum and lineout, but the Blues won't be caught out. The 41-12 trouncing of the Waratahs must have been excellent for their morale.

Super Rugby Pacific hasn't been all fizz and crackle this year. That will change in Christchurch when they enter the ring against the Crusaders. Expect fireworks.

