Why Tamaiti Williams joined All Blacks hookers for a beer after capital skirmish

All Blacks hookers almost come to blows as referee intervenes in Wellington.

All eyes were on the skirmish between All Blacks teammates Codie Taylor and Dane Coles, but what about the third party involved in the well-documented incident in the capital?

That would be Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams, who Coles, speaking after his final Hurricanes home match a little more than a week ago, said he planned to have a beer with.

For those wondering why Williams was also invited to debrief the incident alongside the hookers, he was the target of Coles’ verbal spray, which made Taylor’s blood boil.

“You disrespect us, I’m going to f...... disrespect you,” Taylor barked at Coles after the pushing and shoving abated.

Williams confirmed he did enjoy a beverage with serial-instigator Coles, who has a long history of getting under the skin of opponents with niggle, both physically and verbally.

While opinions are divided – some belief Coles is a grub and there is no place in the game for his antics, while others believe it only adds to the spectacle – Williams had no hard feelings after a barrage of unsavoury words were flung his way.

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Codie Taylor of the Crusaders, left, and Dane Coles of the Hurricanes go at it during a Super Rugby Pacific last week.

“He’s a top lad, he plays with a lot of passion. That's just on the field stuff, I like that stuff,” Williams said on Monday, confirming he wasn’t afraid to fire back.

“Of course. Something I need to learn, choose my battles. But it was fun, I enjoyed that. I enjoy his passion for the game and the edge he brings in the game. [It] makes the game probably better for the crowd, as well, and more intense on the field.”

Williams doesn’t have to worry about copping it from Coles again, not after the veteran rake’s Super Rugby career ended at the hands of the Brumbies the past weekend.

He also isn’t likely to have to deal with anything similar on Friday night from any of the Blues’ front-rowers when they do battle in a sudden-death semifinal in Christchurch.

But he is planning for a heck of a battle against a front-row anchored by All Blacks Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Nepo Laulala.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Blues prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi, left, and Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams catch up after the Crusaders beat the Blues in Christchurch last month.

"Oh, it’s exciting. There’s nothing better than having the Blues at home, they’ve got some good experience in that front-row, mentors to me,” Williams said.

Having swapped between tighthead and loosehead due to injuries wiping out four props for the campaign, Williams is expected to start in the No 1 jersey on Friday night, when the Crusaders attempt to make it three from three against the Blues this year.

Whether the Crusaders have flanker Ethan Blackadder available for the match remains unclear, after he took a knock to his hip and had his comeback from a calf injury end after just four minutes.

Assistant coach Scott Hansen, speaking first thing Monday morning, said the medical team would evaluate him and their other dinged up players before determining their status ahead of Wednesday’s team naming.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders prop Tamaiti Williams on the charge against the Drua in Christchurch last weekend.

That includes lock Sam Whitelock (Achilles), who head coach Scott Robertson, speaking after the Crusaders beat the Drua on Saturday night, wasn’t confident of featuring this week.

Regardless who the Crusaders name in their 23, Hansen admitted they were preparing for the possibility of the Blues taking a vastly different approach than they did last month.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald and pivot Beauden Barrett both copped criticism for their kick-heavy plan during their 15-3 defeat, a tactic the Crusaders were clearly prepared for.

“"I think we need to prepare for that [less kicking], we do need to prepare for a Blues team that understands their strength, which is ball in hand,” Hansen said.

“They are a dynamic team, they are powerful. So, we can expect them and prepare for them to hold the ball more."