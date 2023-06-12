Caleb Clarke's return bolsters Blues as they prepare for rugby's Mission Impossible

Caleb Clarke is back, and so too is the Blues’ confidence as they prepare for rugby’s equivalent of Mission Impossible – beating the Crusaders in a post-season Super match in Christchurch.

The Blues will head south for Friday’s opening Super Rugby Pacific semifinal at Orangetheory Stadium with close to a full complement of players – injured All Black powerhouse Clarke trained fully on Monday and is expected to be available – and with a decided spring in their step after a 41-12 quarterfinal demolition of the Waratahs.

They will likely need every bit of positivity they can muster for history casts a dark shadow over their tilt at a second straight final, after they made it all the way to the championship clash last year on a 15-game win streak, only to be ransacked by the very same Crusaders in a title performance for the ages.

The Blues did eke out a drought-snapping victory at OT Stadium last year – to end an 18-year wait for a result in Christchurch – but the numbers paint a gloomy picture of the Aucklanders’ prospects on Friday night.

For starters, they will be attempting what has never been achieved in the 28-year history of this competition. The red and blacks are 28-0 in finals games in Christchurch, and oddsmakers have them favourites to make that 29-0 on Friday.

There’s also the history of this so-called rivalry to consider. The Crusaders have won 17 of their last 18 matches against the Blues, and 15 of their last 16 in Christchurch. They are also riding a six-title win streak under Scott Robertson who is desperate to bow out with a magnificent seventh.

SKY SPORT The defending champions hammered the Fijian Drua in their Super Rugby quarterfinal in Christchurch.

And last year must still haunt the Blues, despite protestations otherwise. They were absolutely flying when they hit the final having not dropped a match since the competition opener (including that much-celebrated victory in Christchurch), and were taught a lesson during a 21-7 suffocation. The ‘Saders plucked off 10 lineouts against the throw, and effectively strangled their hosts into submission.

But that was then. And this is now. And the Blues have their confidence back, most of their leading players too (test lock Patrick Tuipulotu is the only notable defection with his fractured arm), and feel strongly that it’s time to make a little history of their own.

“We are hugely excited about the challenge,” defence coach Craig McGrath told Stuff after Monday’s first training hitout of the week. “People in this franchise are excited about going to Christchurch to do a job, and we’re excited about the challenge that entails against a team that’s a dynasty with what they’ve created down there.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Mark Telea and the Blues ride some momentum into the semifinals after their big victory over the Waratahs.

“Leon [MacDonald] mentioned earlier about being the underdogs and heading down there without expectations, rather than being on 15-game win streak like last year. It sits well with us. We’re going to have to have a crack to win it, so we’re excited about that.”

There is plenty to be positive about for the Blues, if they put aside the small matter of their woeful record against the Crusaders. Clarke’s likely return restores their backline to full strength. “He trained today, which is encouraging,” said McGrath. “We’ll make a decision later in the week, but it’s a good sign.”

There were no fresh dents either out of a Waratahs romp that instilled some much-needed confidence for a side that’s now won eight of its last nine, and four on the bounce. They ran in five quality tries, missed just 12 of 145 tackles attempted, and were slick across set piece and breakdown.

”We feel like we’re in a really good spot,” added McGrath. “We did some things really well around physicality, some things well too with ball-movement, and defensively we did a pretty good job. But we know it’s a different beast this week.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Cameron Suafoa and the Blues have lost their last three to the Crusaders, and 17 of their last 18 in all.

“You get to this part of the season and it has to be your best game to give yourself another week. You have to be physical and you have to have a crack. You can’t go down and play within yourself. So that’s our mindset – challenge them and meet the challenge that’s going to come at us too. It’s about going at them with our physicality and going at them with our game. We don’t want to die wondering.”

McGrath said history hadn’t been mentioned since players came in for their Sunday clarity session, and neither had the Crusaders’ so called injury crisis. “They’ve got a real next-man-up mentality, so whoever runs out on Friday will do whatever is required. We’re going to have to be at our best defensively this week,” he said.

But he agreed the task required mental strength every bit as much as physical might.

“We’re confident with our players, we’re confident in our game, but the two inches on top of your head are really important. Belief is big, and we’ve definitely got the belief we can go down there and give it a good crack against a team that’s won a lot of championships and don’t lose very often down there.”

The Blues have one other motivator. It will be Rieko Ioane’s 100th game for the franchise, and Hoskins Sotutu’s 50th. “We want to put on a performance for those two boys, get down there with 25,000 of them into us, it’s a one-off game, and if we nail it we’ve got another week together.”

Simple. Yet so damn difficult.