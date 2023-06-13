Aussie refs' boss hits back at Hurricanes coach Jason Holland after Ardie Savea 'try'

Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea was adamant he scored the decisive try in Canberra. But referee Nic Berry and TMO Brett Cronan disagreed. The Australian referees’ boss has backed them to the hilt.

Now it's Jason Holland's turn to duck for cover.

Holland's decision to say the officials got it wrong in the aftermath of the Hurricanes' loss to the Brumbies in their Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal has resulted in Australian rugby boss Mitch Chapman returning fire at the Hurricanes coach.

After the match in Canberra, in which he echoed captain Ardie Savea's claim that he scored the match-winner in the 85th minute last Saturday night, a fuming Holland was critical of the ref and the television match official process.

Now Chapman, the Rugby Australia head coach of referees, has had his say. He reckons Holland has got it wrong.

In addition to defending the performances of referee Nic Berry and TMO Brett Cronan, who he maintains made the correct decision to not award Savea a try, Chapman says Berry followed standard procedure when referring to his man in front of the TV screen.

Speaking to media on Monday, Holland couldn't understand why the TMO "had been brought into the game'', and that Berry, who called no-try in the belief that Savea had been held up over the line, should have asked Cronan for a try or no-try decision.

Holland believed the no-try announcement from Berry gave Cronan little wriggle room to contradict the on-field decision.

SKY SPORT Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea held up over the try-line in the 85th minute.

None of these claims get any traction with Chapman.

Chapman, a former Waratahs, Brumbies and Reds representative, was adamant the Australian officials were right to declare Savea hadn't scored.

"He [Berry] has got to make a live on-field decision - try or no-try. Which he did. They can't guess,'' Chapman said. "If they don't see the ball on the ground, they can't guess.

"He saw it held up. He gave no-try, which was the correct decision under those circumstances. The TMO then reviewed it, and there was inconclusive evidence showing the ball hitting the ground.

"So he stuck with the on-field decision, which was no-try.''

Stuff Jason Holland will leave the Hurricanes to join the All Blacks’ coaching staff.

Chapman also said there shouldn't be any confusion around what the options are for the TMOs, and that all teams in the competition were aware of the rules.

He added that even if Berry had asked Cronan if it was a try or not-a-try, the latter still wouldn't have been able to rule in favour of the Hurricanes.

"Had he done that, the outcome would have been the same in that respect,'' Chapman said. "So that doesn't change anything.''

The 37-33 defeat meant the Hurricanes had again dropped out of the title race, having also lost to the Brumbies in last year's quarterfinal in Canberra.

It wasn't the way Holland, who will join the All Blacks coaching staff next year, and Savea, who won't play SRP next season because he will play in Japan, wanted to sign-off their season.

Speaking after the game, Savea was sure the ball had touched the grass: “Yup. 100% [I scored it]. I can sit here and argue, but it’s done now. It’s one of those things. Just gutted. Bloody gutted.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes celebrates what he believed was the match-winning try in Canberra.

“It all came down to a moment and that moment didn’t go our way. I feel for the boys who have played their last game for the team. It’s heartbreaking mate, but you just have to live with it.”

Holland said SRP had "gone full circle'' from trying to get decisions right, to attempting to speed up the game: "And I think we’re in all sorts of trouble because we’re relying on a question for that decision which means the TMO is probably thinking ‘that’s probably a try, but I can’t award it because of the question’.”

Chapman disagreed. He said the officials owned up to their mistakes in post-game reviews. But he said they had nothing to apologise for after the match in Canberra, noting the TV camera angles were proof they had got it right.

"On the way down, you see [Brumbies replacement forward] Luke Reimer with his arm underneath with the strapping tape on the wrist, as it's going down. And, then, as he pops back up his hand is still underneath it,'' Chapman said.

"There's no real clear footage of the ball hitting the ground. In our review process we were very supportive of the decision, and thought the boys handled the whole process well.''