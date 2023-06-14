Crusaders lose All Blacks flanker Ethan Blackadder for rest of campaign

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Blues. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: 7.05pm, Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

Ethan Blackadder has joined the lengthy list of broken Crusaders done for the season.

Having hoped the knock which forced him off the park last week wasn’t serious, Scott Robertson confirmed he hadn’t got the news he was after this week.

Blackadder strained his quad within a couple of minutes of being injected into last weekend’s quarterfinal against the Drua, ending the All Blacks’ loose forward’s first match since March in all too familiar fashion.

“Many weeks,” head coach Robertson said of the yet-to-be determined recovery timeline.

“He did a good job, as Ethan tends to do with it. We really feel for him, he trained so hard to get back, just his couple of little touches in that four minutes was pretty amazing...just shows what we’ve missed.”

Limited to five appearances (four starts), Blackadder is one of 12 Crusaders unavailable through injury for Friday night’s blockbuster semifinal against the Blues in Christchurch, while three others – Macca Springer, Noah Hotham and Taha Kemara – are tied up with the NZ under-20s.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders flanker Ethan Blackadder was limited to 5 games this season.

In addition to Blackadder, lock Zach Gallagher (calf) was also injured against the Drua last week, meaning captain Scott Barrett and Quinten Strange are the final men standing from the group of five locks named for the 2023 season.

The group of broken second-rowers includes Sam Whitelock (Achilles), who remains hopeful of pulling the red and black jersey on one last time before he departs for France at the end of the year.

“He's sitting in meetings with his foot in an ice bucket and all sorts. He's doing everything, and I really hope, for his sake, we can get the job done, and he gets the chance to wear the jersey one more time.” Strange said ahead of training on Wednesday.

Despite the hefty injury toll, which includes eight All Blacks, Robertson has named an unchanged forward pack for the first time this season, and a side not hugely different from the one that blunted the Blues 15-3 in Christchurch a month ago.

Joe Moody, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in the match, David Havili and Cullen Grace are the missing players from their most recent Blues scalp, the 17th from the last 18 matches between the sides, and the 30th win from 42 since the competition’s inception in 1996.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Crusaders are holding out hope lock Sam Whitelock could play next week, should they reach the Super Rugby final.

Given the Crusaders’ well-documented injury woes, there’s a sense the Blues will not get a better chance to roll into the Garden City and hand the reigning champions, undefeated in 28 home playoff games, their first defeat in a sudden-death match on home soil.

"I think any Crusaders team that's named will rise up to the occasion, it's going to be a hell of a weekend, it's got that feeling about it, hasn't it?" Robertson said when asked if he felt he had the cattle to get the job done.

Having spent more time dealing with the medical team than ever before since he took over the team in 2017, All Blacks coach elect Robertson stressed the importance of not making excuses.

"I stand up in front of the group, and talk about who is in, we're all Crusaders, we're a squad, it's a team effort, and who ever comes in is going to step up and they have.

“We play a tough game, it's a physical game, we're going to get injuries, they're going to come, you're going to get great run, acknowledge it and then move forward. You don't want to start getting in the excuse bin."

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili-Talitui, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett (capt), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.