How the Crusaders hit the jackpot by making brave call on Scott Robertson

Richie Mo'unga and Scott Robertson will leave the Crusaders after this season. Mo’unga will play in Japan, and Robertson will coach the All Blacks next year.

ANALYSIS: When Scott Robertson applied for the position of Crusaders coach ahead of the 2017 season, the Super Rugby franchise's decision-makers were made to sweat.

Under departing coach Todd Blackadder the titles had dried up, and the Crusaders board was under pressure from frustrated fans to appoint a successor capable of bringing back the glory days.

Despite guiding the team into the 2011 and 2014 finals during his eight-year tenure, Blackadder couldn't add to the seven crowns the Crusaders had won under previous coaches Robbie Deans and Wayne Smith.

The subsequent appointment of Robertson, a former All Blacks and Crusaders player, was a clear signal the board wanted a broom pushed through the joint.

It wasn’t without controversy. Not everyone was happy. Although Robertson had never been involved with any team at Super Rugby level, he was preferred ahead of Blackadder's assistants Tabai Matson and Dave Hewett, who also interviewed for the top job.

There was a belief, among some, that continuity was better than change. The Crusaders board wasn’t convinced. Matson and Hewett missed out to the surf-loving coach with the windswept hair.

Robertson's success with the Canterbury and New Zealand under-20 teams, combined with his charisma and vision for a Crusaders squad heaving with All Blacks, impressed the interview panel, their recommendation was rubber-stamped and the rest was history.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Leon MacDonald and Scott Robertson played together at the Crusaders.

Following his appointment Robertson made numerous staff changes, recruiting people he believed could help mould the team into a winning unit.

But there was one thing out of his control. The board was feverish for Robertson to rebuild the Crusaders into the powerhouse team of old, so that when the stadium in Christchurch's inner-city was finally completed the grand opening would be graced by a champion team.

That hasn't happened. While the stadium, after multiple delays and debates about its capacity, is finally under construction it's not expected to be completed until mid-2026.

By then, of course, Robertson will have long gone. When the venue is ready, he will already be ensconced as All Blacks coach, having signed a four-year contract to begin in 2024.

That bright light Robertson can see is the end of the tunnel. His time at the Crusaders is almost done.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku of the Crusaders dives over to score a try during the Super Rugby Pacific match aganist the Blues in Auckland on March 18.

Unless the Brumbies upset the Chiefs in their semi in Hamilton, Friday night's match against the Blues will be his final game as the Crusaders coach at Orangetheory Stadium.

The memories, once he is done, may be mixed. For seven years Robertson and his Crusaders teams have had to play at what was supposed to be a "temporary'' stadium in Addington, a venue built after the 2011 earthquakes.

It's a modest structure. The facilities barely meet the requirements of a high performance team. Before games the players park near the local racecourse, walk past the stables and cram themselves into the small changing sheds.

Yet it's never been used as an excuse for failure. Not publicly, anyway.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders captain Scott Barrett will have to take more responsibility in the lineouts because fellow All Black Sam Whitelock is injured.

Now for the Blues. Can Robertson snatch a win in this semi?

Despite the high injury count, it's still tough to go against the Crusaders. Their remarkable record in sudden-death games at home can’t be ignored.

It could be a grind, though. You don't venture out on a chilly evening in the Garden City, where the stakes are high, expecting Total Rugby. Territory through punting competitions, lineout drives and hand-to-hand combat is likely.

The loss of lineout king Sam Whitelock is a major blow for the home side.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Leon MacDonald played for the Crusaders and will assist Scott Robertson with the All Blacks next year.

It's hardly foreign territory for Blues coach Leon MacDonald, is it?

A former Crusaders player, MacDonald assisted Robertson in 2017 when the team beat the Lions in the final in Johannesburg.

Insight to what makes the other bloke tick might be valuable - to a degree. It didn't do the Blues any favours when their lineout fell apart, and they crashed to a 21-7 defeat to the Crusaders in last year's final in Auckland.

If the Blues fail, that's it for MacDonald. Next year he will assist Robertson with the All Blacks.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan never played for a Super Rugby team.

Why is Clayton McMillan the odd one out?

Unlike Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham, an ex-Wallaby, Robertson and MacDonald, he's never played at international or Super Rugby level.

Is playing pedigree relevant in the coaching world? Not necessarily. Former All Blacks coaches Sir Graham Henry and Sir Steve Hansen never played at the highest level, yet both won World Cups as coaches.

McMillan, a former policeman, clocked up more than 100 appearances for the Bay of Plenty province as a loose forward. The last time a non-All Black coached a New Zealand team to a Super Rugby title was in 2016. That was Chris Boyd, at the Hurricanes.