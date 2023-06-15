From 'bad blood' to good vibes, Dalton Papalii says Blues have respect for Crusaders

Dalton Papalii could only commiserate while the Crusaders celebrated after the 2022 final at Eden Park.

There may be “bad blood” in this one-sided Blues-Crusaders Super Rugby rivalry, but there’s also lashings of respect, as Dalton Papalii made abundantly clear before heading south for their Friday night shot at history.

The Blues skipper, of course, lit the fuse on semifinal week in Super Rugby Pacific when he raised the “bad blood” factor within minutes of stepping off Eden Park at the end of their quarterfinal victory over the NSW Waratahs. Though, it has to be said, most of that negative feeling emanates out of the Auckland camp after being dominated by the red and blacks for much of the last two decades.

The Blues-Crusaders rivalry goes back to their ding-dong battles on the provincial fields of the 1980s and further intensified over the early years of Super Rugby when the Cantabs first dethroned the dominant Auks and then left them in their rearview mirror as they went on to be finals fixtures, claim 13 titles in all and a remarkable six straight under Scott Robertson since 2017.

The record book indicates less a rivalry, more an ownership, with the Crusaders, who are 28-0 at home at Super Rugby finals time, having won 17 of their last 18 matchups against the Blues and 15 of their most recent 16 in Christchurch. They have met three times in the post-season (all finals) with the Crusaders victorious in 1998 and 2022 and the Blues having their lone success in 2003.

Papalii was asked about the ‘bad blood” thing after Wednesday’s training in Auckland, and clarified a mindset tinged with respect, and just a little envy.

“The boys are pretty fired up – it’s a semifinal, what an opportunity to go down and play the Crusaders, ‘cause they’re pretty good down there,“ he said. “They’ve built a fortress and built a reputation down there. They’re 28 from 28 down there. But we’ve got to focus on ourselves and our opportunity to make history.”

SKY SPORT A brilliant try to Finlay Christie kick-starts the Blues as they steam into Super Rugby Pacific semifinals.

Papalii said the Crusaders’ remarkable record was acknowledged, but not dwelled on in the lead-in to such a key matchup.

“You’ve got to give respect to them for doing that. But the job is to go down there and win. We’re showing them respect, they’re bloody good, but we want to get the job done.”

Bad blood is probably stretching it in this day and age, anyway, when the players know each other so well – a fact acknowledged by Papalii’s All Blacks team-mate Jack Goodhue.

"What did he mean by that?" asked the Crusaders midfielder. “I hope it's nothing personal. What he means is there is a rivalry, right? We went up to Eden Park and we beat them and that will be hurting them. That means that they are going to come down and try their best to do the same against us on our home ground."

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Dalton Papalii, Beauden Barrett and the Blues have had their setbacks against the Crusaders.

The Blues certainly have a shot. They are much healthier than their, er, rivals, with senior lock Patrick Tuipulotu the only heavy-hitter marked absent. They also have a recent victory in Christchurch in the memory bank (2022’s, that broke an eight-year drought), though have lost their last three to the red and blacks, including twice this regular season.

Papalii shrugged off the relevance of the 15-3 defeat in Christchurch on May 13 when his red card (for a high shot on Richie Mo’unga) was a significant factor in the outcome. As was a bizarre tactical approach where the Blues were insistent on kicking away many of their attacking opportunities.

”We’ve made some tweaks round our attacking game-plan,” said the skipper. “Last time we hung our hat on defence, but defence can only take you so far. You’ve got to score points. We’ve made the tweaks, and putting the trust in our game-drivers.”

But the Blues understand they will have to be at their best in star centre Rieko Ioane’s 100th, even against a Crusaders lineup missing some influential types.

“They’re good at manipulating teams into playing their sort of footy,” noted Papalii. “We’ve talked about winning the moment in front of you, building that pressure and once you see the chink in the armour, that’s when you execute.”

The skipper, and 22-test All Black, was asked about his memories of the rivalry.

“One that comes to mind all time is Carlos [Spencer] down there (in 2004),” he said referring to the infamous length-of-field game-clincher which came with a special message for the crowd. “That’s pretty GOAT. The rivalry is still there, the tension is still there. And last year as well. We hadn’t won down there in a while, so getting that one built confidence in us.”

So do the Crusaders wind up the Blues? Is there genuine dislike?

Papalii: “I have a lot of respect for them. They’ve been the best for a long time. But what an opportunity to beat the best. You don’t want the easy path. You want the hard path.”

The Blues certainly have been handed that avenue.