Scott Barrett urges Crusaders not to give in to Blues niggle

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett is jammed in a tackle against the Blues in Christchurch last month.

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Blues. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: 7.05pm, Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

The message from Scott Barrett to his troops is clear – don’t bite.

Codie Taylor and Quinten Strange couldn’t keep their cool in recent weeks, and Crusaders captain Barrett suspects the Blues will attempt to get under their skin during Friday’s blockbuster semifinal, as the Hurricanes and Drua did the past fortnight.

As much as Taylor’s skirmish with serial pest and Hurricanes rake Dane Coles was discussed as a reminder to ignore the niggle and not compromise the team, it didn’t stop Strange from losing his temper and being goaded into flinging a ball at a Drua player.

It didn’t matter in the grand scheme of the Crusaders’ emphatic quarterfinal rout, but it did cost them a penalty at a time they were preparing to unleash more misery on the visitors’ wobbly scrum.

Now, as the Crusaders put their unbeaten record in home playoff games (28-0) on the line, Barrett’s told his team to expect anything and everything when the first of two semifinals crank up.

“Yeah, you've to expect that. Teams want to take you off your game and distract you and divert you from what's needed,” Barrett said ahead of the Crusaders’ captain’s run at Orangetheory Stadium on Thursday.

Dave Rowland/Photosport Blues captain Dalton Papalii, left, and Crusaders captain Scott Barrett pictured at Eden Park in March.

“That was probably a timely lesson headed into finals, even a little bit last week with some of the niggle the Drua brought. The Blues are certainly going to show up with physicality, possibly niggle and possibly with a bit of chat, so we've got to be prepared for that."

The Crusaders are also preparing for a different Blues approach from a month ago, when they utilised a kick-happy strategy and barely fired a shot in a lame 15-3 defeat to the red and blacks in Christchurch.

Less kicking and more ball in hand, utilising their powerful and destructive ball runners has worked a treat since their second loss to the Crusaders this year, and their 17th in the last 18 matches between the rivals.

"I think both teams would have learnt a lot tactically from the last game around holding the ball and building pressure, or getting field territory. I think it's the balance of the both, and you'll have to adapt on the night,” Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson said.

For Barrett, the sooner the match rolls around and all the talk can be put aside and actions take over, the better.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is attempting to go out with a seventh Super Rugby title in as many years.

After all, having admitted he still gets nerves ahead of big games, he’s had more than enough time to ponder how the Blues might approach the match, including if they’ll kick less, or whether they will target the Crusaders’ scrum at a time injuries mean they don’t have the luxury of replacing All Blacks with fellow internationals.

“Nerves sort of come in waves throughout the week. I guess, once the whistle goes it can be a bit of a relief that it's finally here. You play over a lot of scenarios in your head throughout the week and potentially overthink it a wee bit,” Barrett conceded.

“With finals footy and a semifinal against the Blues, the microscope comes out on small moments within a game that can have a huge impact on the game, it's critical for us to be right on song as a team from the first whistle tomorrow night."

While grizzly veteran Sam Whitelock, the second-most capped Crusader in history, is out of the equation due to an Achilles injury, Barrett won’t be short of experienced campaigners to lean on in the heat of battle.

That includes vice-captains Taylor and Jack Goodhue, who has shaken off a niggly knee injury to string a run of starts together in place of the injured David Havili.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders centre Jack Goodhue in action against the Drua in Christchurch last weekend.

Havili is one of eight injured All Blacks the Crusaders are without, while four other dinged up players are also unavailable.

That’s led to talk of the Blues facing the most golden of opportunities to end the Crusaders’ remarkable record in home playoff games, ensuring All Blacks coach elect Robertson won’t sign off with a seventh title in as many years.

However, the Crusaders refuse to use their injury toll as an excuse, insisting they’ve got the roster to extend their season, and perhaps open the door for Whitelock to pull on the jersey one more time next week.

“We've got a lot of confidence, we've been here before, we know what it takes to win these tough games,” Goodhue said.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili-Talitui, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett (capt), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Fin Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Akira Ioane, James Tucker, Tom Robinson, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta.