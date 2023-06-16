Resolute Crusaders refuse to talk farewells as end of an era looms

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Blues. Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch. When: 7.05pm, Friday. Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff from 6.45pm.

All good things must come to an end.

Not that Scott Robertson was venturing down the road that ends with him coaching the Crusaders for the last time at home on Friday night.

He’ll talk about it when the time comes. However, in the meantime, All Blacks coach elect Robertson’s determination to extend his Crusaders days to the final week of the season is unwavering.

Sure, he conceded, he might need to take a deep breath when he walks down the sideline and receives his usual standing ovation from fans clad in red and black, before continuing up Orangetheory Stadium’s south stand to his coaching box.

Before he does so, he’ll no doubt whip the crowd into a frenzy, urging them to raise the decibel levels a few notches, as he’s made a habit of doing ahead of crunch games since he took over as head coach in 2017.

And they don’t get much more crunch than a home semifinal against the Blues, coached by Crusaders great Leon MacDonald, who will join Robertson at the All Blacks as an assistant coach next year.

Photosport Crusaders coach Scott Robertson celebrates last year’s semifinal win against the Chiefs in Christchurch.

“There will naturally be a couple of deep breaths around that, but it's sport. You know a lot can happen, so I've got to make sure I'm ready to do my role,” Robertson said.

Regardless if the Crusaders topple the Blues for an 18th time in 19 contests, the reigning champions will only return to their home venue for the decider if the Brumbies beat the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Whether it’s the last home game, or the last match of the wildly successful Robertson era, every coach and player to have spoken to media this week insisted it’s not been touched on.

“It's in the back of your mind, but Ray [Robertson] is really good about making it not about the guys leaving, it's about we're there to do a job first, and then we talk about that stuff when the season is over,” lock Quinten Strange said.

While the Crusaders aren't set to lose as much experience as they did in 2019, when hundreds of test and Super Rugby caps walked out the door with Kieran Read, Owen Franks, Ryan Crotty, Matt Todd and Jordan Taufua, they are losing their head coach and assistant coach Scott Hansen.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga’anuku scores against the Blues in Christchurch last month.

Lock Sam Whitelock, the second most capped player in franchise history, pivot Richie Mo’unga and dynamite wing Leicester Fainga’anuku are also set to finish up.

Again, as assistant coach Dan Perrin insisted, it isn’t being used as motivation. All their focus is on dispatching the Blues and punching their ticket to yet another final.

The Crusaders, who started the week by digging up tales from previous Crusaders-Blues clashes, have only lost once – last season in Christchurch – to the Blues under Robertson, and have won 30 of the 42 matches between the franchises since the competition’s inception in 1996.

Yet it’s repeatedly talked up as one of the great rivalries.

Why? Robertson was asked ahead of one last head-to-head with MacDonald, who has tasted more than his fair share of defeats at the temporary stadium in Christchurch, both as Tasman head coach and Blues coach.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has coached the team since 2017.

"I think there's the record, and then there's the occasion and this week. It's about getting the performance right for the week, we've fortunately done that through a lot of deep preparation and probably history of blue vs red over all the years, and the expectation that comes with it.

"There's a bit of north and south. Eden Park, what a fortress that is. We've created a great home ground, and it's tough for teams to come down and win, and then just add on the names and the players of the past that have represented both teams and come out and performed. Careers and moments are made and remembered on these occasions, you've got to embrace it, and that's what makes it so big.”

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Dallas McLeod, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitchell Drummond, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili-Talitui, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett (capt), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williams. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Kershawl Sykes-Martin, Reuben O’Neill, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Willi Heinz, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

Blues: Zarn Sullivan, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Fin Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (capt), Akira Ioane, James Tucker, Tom Robinson, Nepo Laulala, Ricky Riccitelli, Ofa Tuungafasi. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Marcel Renata, Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Harry Plummer, Stephen Perofeta.